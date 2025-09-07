Decade in the making: Keysy hub opens with fanfare

Basking in spring sunshine, Keysborough Community Hub was officially opened in front of a 1500-strong crowd on Saturday 6 September.

The long-awaited $29.5 million multi-purpose facility at Villiers Road provides services and spaces for Greater Dandenong’s fastest-growing suburb.

It features a library lounge with more than 3000 items, maternal and child health, early years education, outdoor play areas and community rooms.

The site had been a long-time coming – originally expected to cost $22 million and open in December 2024.

In July, its playground and community lounge were ‘soft-opened’ to the public, with maternal and child health services starting in August and childcare to follow in coming months.

Kindergarten will begin in 2026.

On a day of fanfare, live entertainment and kids activities, Greater Dandenong mayor Jim Memeti said the official opening was an important moment.

“I am excited to see families and neighbours enjoying this space together,” Cr Memeti said.

“The Keysborough Community Hub is more than a building.

“It’s a place where people of all ages can connect, learn and celebrate.

“I am proud of our Council’s commitment to investing in facilities like this, that will serve a growing community for decades to come.”

The building design is inspired by Keysborough’s natural environment, including colours echoing the local River Red Gums.

With a 5-Star Green Star rating, the hub uses environmentally responsible materials and energy-efficient systems.

“This is a beautifully designed, high quality, sustainable building and our community deserve nothing less,” Cr Memeti said.

The State Government contributed $4 million via a Building Blocks Grant and the Living Libraries Infrastructure Program, as well as $5.12 million through the Community Infrastructure Loans Scheme

Mordialloc MP Tim Richardson said the opening was a “real celebration for the community”.

“It provides a space where people of all ages can come together to learn new skills, shoot a hoop, take part in a book club, cook a community meal, enjoy a family BBQ or jump on the trampoline.”

Keysborough South ward councillor Isabella Do said the hub was a much-needed addition to the neighbourhood.

“Growing up, I spent countless hours at Springvale Library, so I know how important spaces like this are – to our neighbours and to everyone who comes together here.

“With its perfect blend of nature, art, and community, I know this space will be appreciated by every single person who walks through its doors.”

After advocating for the Hub for more than a decade, Keysborough South Action Group stated the milestone reflects the community’s “strength, resilience and vision”.

“This is the final major piece of missing infrastructure that now serves the community from cradle to grave,” spokesperson Nina Kelly said.