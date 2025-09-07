Performance of a lifetime

by Sahar Foladi

Lyndale Greens Primary School is one of 200 schools to take part in the upcoming 30th anniversary of the Victorian State Schools Spectacular (VSSS).

Sixteen of its students will be in the mass dance, joined by nearly 1200 students across the state at John Cain Arena on 13 September.

Education support staffer Sharon Brocklehurst has been coordinating the program at the school since 2001, ensuring students rehearse and are prepped before the big day.

She says the program provides a rare opportunity for students to participate and grow.

“Our students would never otherwise get to perform in an arena type performance and even dance classes.

“So, it is a great opportunity for our kids to do a dance class after school with me.

“When we take them into the city, it’s some children’s first time on the train. And then to be in the arena performing in front of a big audience, the confidence that some of the children show is just phenomenal.

“We have had very shy children and by the end of the rehearsal and performance time, these children will stand up in front at school and talk.”

This year’s theme is ‘On Air,’ celebrating air with a repertoire of more than 40 musical works performed by a 1100-strong mass choir, 1200 mass dance students and a 75-piece orchestra.

The group has been rehearsing for the past seven months, sometimes to-and-from the city, a collective commitment of families, students and the school community.

“It is a big commitment, but I wouldn’t have it any other way,” Brocklehurst says.

“It’s great to see the children’s faces when they get to the arena. You can tell them as much how big it is but they never realise until they step into the arena – their faces just light up, wow.

“When the audience comes in, it’s even bigger.”

All up, this year’s program involves 2500 performers of young singers, dancers and musicians.

Previously the school has had its ex-students go on to perform as a principal dancer in the High School section

Ms Brocklehurst says being the principal dancer is a big deal, with only limited numbers selected to dance in lower numbers on the stage.

This year’s principal dancer is Hamsini from Lyndale Secondary College.

Students work with industry professionals across different disciplines in preparation and performance of the Spectacular not just onstage but also backstage like stage management, audio, lighting and video.