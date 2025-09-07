Praise from the top for breakfast club

Food is just the beginning of the story at Wallarano Primary School’s breakfast club, says its coordinator.

On Tuesday and Thursday mornings, William Fragiadakis is also one of the friendly faces providing brekkie and smiles for up to 130 students well before the school bell rings.

“For many students, it is a place of certainty, comfort, and joy. It is a space where they can start the morning with a full stomach and a full heart.”

Friendships are forged under the smell of toast, the clink of cereal bowls and happy chatter of children, Fragiadakis says.

Not to mention vital support from Foodbank Victoria, Coles Noble Park and St Aidan’s Anglican Church.

Last Tuesday 2 September, the club was abuzz with a visit from Premier Jacinta Allan and Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams as well as Foodbank acting CEO Katie Fisher.

“When Wallarano Primary School wrote to me asking to visit their school, I had to drop by,” Ms Allan later posted.

“Thanks William and the fantastic teachers for all that you do.”

Ms Allan’s appreciation landed deep with Fragiadakis, who was impressed that leaders took time to visit.

“Never underestimate the power of a shared meal,” Fragiadakis said.

“A simple breakfast can change the course of a child’s day—and when you change a day, you begin to change a life.”

Wallarano principal Maree Williams says the much-loved breakfast club is a “cornerstone of support” for students and families.

“We were honoured to showcase our students, programs, and community today, celebrating not only the success of the Breakfast Club but also the many ways the school is empowering every learner to achieve their full potential.”