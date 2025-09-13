Springvale Urban Harvest

Come along to swap excess homegrown produce and gardening extras and meet like-minded growers in the area. Supported by The Greater Dandenong Seed Library and the Springvale Community Hub Clothes Swap.

– Second Saturday of the month (next 13 September) 1pm-3pm at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event.

Clothes swap

Community members are invited to contribute up to 10 items of clothing, shoes and/or accessories. All items must be clean, in good condition and ready to display on the day.

– Saturday 13 August, 1pm-3pm at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event. Details: Zoe, mohlz@icloud.com

Sustainability Saturdays

Make seed balls and seed paper in this interactive workshop, hosted by Emma Grace. Learn why pollinators are important and how to help them by growing flowers.

– Saturday 13 September, 2pm-3.30pm at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale; free event. Bookings required at eventbrite.com.au/e/1317080145169?aff=oddtdtcreator

Perc.U.lations

A regular poetry and spoken word event including an open mic and a featured poet. Committed to featuring at least 50 per cent poets who identify as women or gender-diverse throughout the year.

– Second Saturday of the month (next 13 September), 2pm- 3pm (poetry workshop), 3pm-5pm (open mic) at Kafe on Hemmings, 86 Hemmings Street, Dandenong; pay as you feel. Details: thesandandthefrog@gmail.com

Fiesta Latina

From sizzling BBQ meats to sweet treats, Fiesta Latina is a food lover’s paradise. Explore authentic dishes including birria tacos, burritos, nachos, churros, empanadas, Chilean delights, and Brazilian savoury pastries.

Latin DJ, Cuban live music and salsa, samba and bachata dancers.

– Sunday 14 September, 10am-3pm at Dandenong Market (southern car park), corner Clow and Cleeland streets, Dandenong. Free entry.

HOME 25 lunchtime tour

Take a tour of the unique exhibition HOME 25: Invisible Cities through Dandenong’s streets and spaces. Tour starts at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, and spans Heritage Hill Museum and Historic Gardens, Drum Theatre, Dandenong Library, Harmony Square, Garnar Lane Lightboxes, Drum Facade and Palm Plaza.

– Wednesday 17 September, 12.30pm-1.30pm. Free event, register at greaterdandenong-events.bookable.net.au/#!/event-detail/ev_6e8333331fc84626a33a2a89aa2e8cdd

Free maths lessons

Free Maths Methods classes designed to support students of all levels.

– Induction on Saturday 20 September 12pm at Bakhtar Community Organisation, 23-47 Gunns Road, Hallam. To register, call 9703 2555 (Monday–Friday, 10am–4pm).

Art, Memory and Desire

Explore ‘home’ at this thought-provoking forum featuring artists from HOME 25: Invisible Cities, alongside local leaders, activists and thinkers. Moderated by Yolngu woman of the Galpu Clan from Northeast Arnhem land, Leila Gurruwiwi, featuring Uncle Mark Brown (Bunurong and Gunditjmara) and Candy Bowers.

-Saturday 20 September, 2pm-5.30pm at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, cnr Walker and Robinson streets, Dandenong; $10. Registrations essential at greaterdandenong-events.bookable.net.au/#!/event-detail/ev_370834fe537b48c682e6c5082d8a0114

Doveton Show

Low-cost, family-friendly show with farm animals, rides, showbags, entertainment, stalls, carnival games and food trucks.

– Sunday 21 September, 10am-4pm at Myuna Farm, Kidds Road, Doveton; gold-coin entry by donation. Details: dovetonshow.org.au

Noble Park Family Fun Day

Enjoy global cuisines, games, sports, interactive workshops and live performances, including an Amplify Youth Stage and fun activities for all ages. This year’s theme, “Around the World!”.

– Sunday 21 September 11am-4pm at Ross Reserve, Noble Park. Free entry.

Alex Wilkie Nature Reserve open day

Take a ranger-guided or self-guided tour along the Nature Trail through stunning bushland. Bring some food and enjoy the picnic facilities. Open to all ages.

– Sunday 21 September, 10am-5pm at Alex Wilkie Nature Reserve, Mackay Street, Springvale South. Free event.

It’s Showtime

A fun dancing, moving, and dressing-up-in-costumes drama workshop. Pretend to be different characters and play silly clown games that make everyone laugh. Part of Greater Dandenong Childrens Festival. Suitable for 5-12 years.

– Monday 22 September 2pm-3.30pm at Springvale Community Hub – Mitchell Hall, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event, registrations required at greaterdandenong-events.bookable.net.au/#!/event-detail/ev_76c1e264ef704c91be4da4f68e0301a4

Deckchair movies

Deckchair Movies series, starting with Paddington In Peru (PG). Bring a picnic blanket, movie snacks and enjoy a free movie screening as part of the Children’s Festival school holiday program.

– Monday 22 September, 6pm-8.30pm at Harmony Square, 225 Lonsdale Street, Dandenong. Free event

Recycling workshop

This hands-on session teaches kids to repurpose everyday waste into something new and brilliant—an engaging blend of creativity and eco-awareness. For 5-12 years.

– Tuesday 23 September, 9.30am-11am at Noble Park Community Centre (Ross Reserve), 44 Memorial Drive, Noble Park; free event. Bookings essential at nobleparkcc.org.au

Deckchair movies

The Lego Movie (PG). Bring a picnic blanket, movie snacks and enjoy a free movie screening as part of the Children’s Festival school holiday program.

– Wednesday 24 September, 6pm-8.30pm at Harmony Square, 225 Lonsdale Street, Dandenong. Free event

Neighbourhood Watch forum

Neighbourhood Watch Greater Dandenong AGM and safety forum including a local police member as guest speaker. Also a member of Elders Rights Australia to assist people living in aged care or living at home requiring assistance. Includes nibbles and a cuppa along with a chat afterwards.

– Wednesday 24 September, 7.30pm (doors open 7pm) at Paddy O’Donoghue Centre, 18 Buckley Street Noble Park.

Our Beat

Open stage event for artists across music, dance, film, spoken word and more. Alcohol-free event and ‘warning’ it may contain course language.

– Thursday 25 September, 6pm-9pm at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, cnr Walker and Robinson streets, Dandenong. Free event, registrations essential at greaterdandenong-events.bookable.net.au/#!/event-detail/ev_d0db26e553ff40a8a21efc9ef3a7e15f

Deckchair movies

Kung Fu Panda 4 (PG). Bring a picnic blanket, movie snacks and enjoy a free movie screening as part of the Children’s Festival school holiday program.

– Thursday 25 September, 6pm-8.30pm at Harmony Square, 225 Lonsdale Street, Dandenong. Free event

Fossils fun

Fossil Phil’s Dino Dig and Puzzle Experience is suitable for ages 5-12. Kids will piece together giant dinosaur puzzles and become mini palaeontologists as they unearth fossils in a guided dig, learning fascinating facts about ancient life along the way.

– Friday 26 September, 9.30am-11am at Noble Park Community Centre (Ross Reserve), 44 Memorial Drive, Noble Park; free event. Bookings essential at nobleparkcc.org.au

Noble Park playgroup

Spend time with other parents, grandparents and guardians for social interaction as your children play. All families with children aged 0-5 are welcome no matter your circumstances, background or cultural identity. Please bring along a piece of fruit to share for afternoon tea, and watch as the kids enjoy our jumping castle, craft, library and numerous other toys.

– Wednesdays 9.30am at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $4 per session.

Laps & Lattes

Walk with a group around Ross Reserve to talk, stay fit, and enjoy a coffee and chat back at the Community Centre every Friday morning, a fun and social way to start the weekend.

– Fridays 9.30am at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; free event.

Market memoirs

HOME 25: Invisible Cities stand at Dandenong Market features a weekly series of intimate interviews telling personal stories of migration, and the food, culture, and traditions they’ve carried with them.

– Saturdays 10am-2pm until 20 September at Dandenong Market, cnr Clow and Cleeland streets, Dandenong. Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/market-memoirs

Free mental health support

Mental Health and Wellbeing Local are offering free support at the Springvale Community Hub if you would like to talk to someone about your mental health and wellbeing. For people aged 26 years and over. You don’t need a referral, Medicare card or visa. Interpreters available. Walk-ins welcome.

– Mondays, 10am to 2pm at Springvale Community Hub (Meeting Room 2), 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event. Details: 8908 1800 or dandenonglocal@mindaustralia.org.au

“WE” – Women’s Empowerment Workshops

Developed for disadvantaged women in Culturally and Linguistically Diverse (CALD) communities in Dandenong. The workshops are designed to enhance social cohesion and self-advocacy in a fun and supportive environment. Topics around personal welbeing such as fitness, nutrition, finance, mindfulness, and creative art.

– Wednesdays 10.30am-12.30pm at Paddy O’Donoghue Centre, 18-34 Buckley Street, Noble Park. Free event. Details: Rachel, 0491 144 836 or rachelw@adec.org.au

Register at greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/we-womens-empowerment-workshops

Multicultural Anxiety Support Group

Inclusive and confidential space for people of varying ethnic and cultural backgrounds who experience persistent anxiety. Regular meetings held online on Zoom, with friendly volunteers.

– First Monday of each month, 6pm-7.30pm. Free event, register at greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/multicultural-anxiety-support-group

Conversation Corner

The Conversation Corner is a safe space to share stories and build new connections. Anyone is welcome to join, no bookings required, and newcomers are welcome anytime.

– Wednesdays 1pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive. Free event.

All Abilities Garden

Become a part of the team that cultivates our brand new All Abilities Garden. You will plan, grow, and take care of the wonderful garden designed by members of the disability community for people of all abilities.

– Tuesdays 1pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive. Free event.

Sandown Probus

Are you retired or semi-retired and would like to stay engaged and connected with others? Come along and see if you would like to join Sandown Probus Club. Enjoy the opportunity to make new friends, expand your interests, participate in the variety of activities and hear guest speakers on a wide range of subjects.

– 2nd Monday of each month at Club Noble, Moodemere Street, Noble Park. Details: probussouthpacific.org/microsites/sandown or Marion, 0458 660 016.

Noble Park Probus

A warm invitation is extended to anyone in the local community who is aged 55 and over, not working full time to visit us with a view to becoming a member at Noble Park Combined Probus Club. Meets monthly for morning tea and an interesting guest speaker. Also special lunches, day trips and extended trips such as to Bright. We make sure we promote the Probus core values of ’Friendship, fellowship and fun’.

– first Monday of the month, 10am at Club Noble. Details: Roslyn, rgrassham07@gmail.com or 0410628249.

Dandenong senior activities

Dandenong over 60’s Club (but over 50s are welcome). Join us for fun and games.

– Mondays 1pm-4pm (except public holidays) at The Dandenong Club, cnr Stud and Heatherton roads. Details: Carol, 0431 755 466

Senior activities Keysborough

Keysborough & District Multicultural Senior Citizens Inc is an over 55s club with bingo on first, second and fourth Tuesday of the month ($3 entry and $1.50 per bingo book), live concerts with professional entertainers on third and fifth Tuesday of the month, line dancing on Wednesdays ($3 entry), Thursday ballroom dancing lessons (12.30pm-1pm) and ballroom dancing (1pm-3pm, $3 entry).

– 1pm-3pm Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Rowley Allan Reserve 352 Cheltenham Road Keysborough. Tea and coffee provided. Details: Julie, 0428 561 694.

Adult Exercise

Improve fitness and energy levels for good health and wellbeing at this adult exercise group class on Tuesdays and Thursdays. This is a self-paced, gentle aerobics class suitable for all levels.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am at Jan Wilson Community Centre, Halton Road, Noble Park North; $5 per session. No registrations required. Details: 8571 1436 or communityfacilities@cgd.vic.gov.au

Meditation and positive thinking

Learn how to make your mind your best friend through open-eyed meditation. Led by Bhavani Padmanabhan, these free sessions are open to all. Presented by Bakhtar Community Organisation and The Brahma Kumaris Organisation.

– Saturdays 2pm at 23-47 Gunns Road, Hallam. Registrations: 9703 2555 or 0403 551 596.

Weekly badminton

Adults welcome (Mondays 7pm-9pm) and ladies and retired (Wednesdays 12pm-2.30pm).

– Hallam Badminton Club, Frawley Road Recreation Reserve; $5.