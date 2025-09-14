DANDENONG STAR JOURNAL
Devon Meadows students shine bright for R U OK? Day

Gracie and Eve were having a go at cricket.

Devon Meadows Primary School came together this week to mark R U OK? Day, with staff, students, and community members uniting to promote the importance of checking in on one another.

The event, held on Tuesday 9 September, saw the school host activities encouraging students to think about mental health, kindness, and connection.

Students dressed in yellow and filled the school grounds with bright yellow balloons.

The Devon Meadows event was part of the national campaign encouraging Australians to stay connected and have meaningful conversations that can help people through tough times.

