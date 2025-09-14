Embracing digital world in education

by Sahar Foladi

Five schools came together in a Grand Prix Esports tournament hosted by Silverton Primary School.

In an annual Esports tournament, going strong for five years, 32 students from Caulfield Grammar Malvern Campus, Mount Scopus Memorial College, Don Bosco Catholic Primary School and Nazareth College competed on Friday 12 September.

Students played in pairs each alternating between maps while a third player would provide useful information about the game state to help the pair make informed decisions.

Jason Tang, the coordinator for the school’s Esports, says the tournament allows students to test their skills in a safe and facilitated environment, to practise emotional regulation, effective communication, teamwork and digital wellbeing.

“Just like how people can feel a sense of community with traditional sports by attending local sport centres and playing in amateur leagues, these students are given the same opportunity within school to be a part of a micro-community that not only accepts them for who they are but supports them in exploring their strengths and encourages them to compete with pride in local, state and even national championships.”

A social media and wellbeing workshop was also organised on the day by Melanie de Lange from eSmart Alannah and Madeline Foundation.

It also provides resources to schools to champion for a safe, easy and responsible digital world.

The idea of Esports came to the school in 2020 during lockdown. Putting an educational twist on the digital world, mental health, emotional regulation alongside celebration of the unique skillset of students other than academic, is what drew the parents and schools’ representatives to the idea.

“Once we pitched the idea of it being linked to digital safety, wellbeing and emotional regulation, overall trying to develop a healthier relationship with gaming, knowing when to take breaks, stretch, eat well, that’s when parents accepted to give it a go.

“I believe there are very similar emotional and social benefits to Esports that are in traditional physical sports.

“It may not have the physical benefits. That’s fine, every sports have their different skillset that makes or breaks a good athlete and I think that applies to digital games as well.”

Esports is popular at the school but the number is capped at 24 students facilitated by Mr Tang.

The school can’t afford to expand the program due to various reasons like lack of teachers.

Mr Tang is the only teacher looking after the school’s Esports program.

“It’s more timetabling-wise, we can only stretch ourselves so thin. There are teachers willing to help out, they believe in the program being beneficial but they have so many other lessons, and programs to run.

“We would love for all Victorian schools; regardless of if they are primary, secondary, or special needs to reach out to Silverton Primary School if they are interested in getting more students engaged with digital wellbeing and cyber safety through a fun and engaging approach such as Esports.

“With the digital world becoming more prevalent and social, it is important that we equip our students with the right tools and knowledge to navigate such a world and make better informed decisions to keep themselves safe while still having fun and connecting with friends through gaming and social media.”

The school’s focus on Esports has earned them recognition in the field, their students and teacher, Mr Tang at the FUSE Cup Australian Schools Esports Awards.

Their MarioKarts and JustDance teams have qualified to play in Gold Coast in November for state finals and then national finals if successful.