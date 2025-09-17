Doveton Show hits 20-year milestone

For the 20th year, Doveton Show is set to roll out its affordable mix of rides, animals and entertainment this Sunday 21 September.

Show spokesperson Damien Rosario said the milestone marks “two decades of fun, family and local pride”.

“To thank our loyal supporters, we’re offering special discounts for pre-purchased tickets on our website.”

“The Doveton Show is more than an event, it’s a celebration of community spirit.

“Let’s come together to make this 20th Doveton Show the most memorable one yet.”

Set at Myuna Farm, the show has been a popular attraction for families – a cost-friendly alternative to the Royal Melbourne Show.

It offers attractions such as thrill rides, stage shows, roving entertainers, showbags, farm animals, carnival games, food trucks and market stalls.

Doveton Show is at Myuna Farm, Kidds Road, Doveton on Sunday 21 September, 10am-4pm. Details: dovetonshow.org.au