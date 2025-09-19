Looking Back

100 years ago

24 September 1925

Fancy Dress Evening

On Wednesday, the staff and senior students of the Dandenong High School held a fancy dress evening in the school hall, as a break-up social for the second term. It was evident that a great deal of skill and ingenuity had been expended in evolving the many pretty dresses and disguises that appeared. During the masked waltz and grand march, the judges were at a loss to decide the best dresses and most original costumes, and the winners were not announced till later. After unmasking, all took part in the dances till ten o’clock. Supper was then served in the art room. A competition and dancing completed the program. Prize winners: Best dressed girl, Miss Grace Wadsley (Pierrette). Best dressed boy, Geoffrey Cox (A Courtier of Old). Most original costume, girl, Miss Olive McLahlan (If Winter Comes); boy, Alan Russell (Robin Hood).

50 years ago

18 September 1975

NEW STRENGTH IN UNITY

Aboriginal people in the Dandenong area will form their own co-operative.

Dandenong and District Aboriginal Association has received a grant from the Department of Aboriginal Affairs to establish the co-operative. The co-operative, open to all Aboriginals for a $1 share will concentrate on drawing on each other’s strength to attain economic and social standing in the community. By pooling resources, they hope to escape reliance on Government assistance. Administrator / field officer, Mr Reg Blow sees the co-operative as the first step to self-determining policy. He said today, “People commonly say that we just take, take, take and we should pull our weight. Maybe we can’t do it individually, but collectively we can. Members will be able to borrow from the pooled resources, but if they fail to pay it back, they will be kicked out of the co-operative. If we found a member couldn’t pay because he’d lost his job or something like that, we would try and help. But if he turned out to be just a thief, he’d be kicked out. It’s hard to explain to a white person, but to an Aboriginal, that’s the worst thing in the world – to be alienated from the rest of the Aboriginal population.”

20 years ago

19 September 2005

Doves do it: unbeaten

Doveton answered every challenge from an inspired Narre Warren to win their first flag since 1988 at a sodden Berwick reserve on Saturday. Doveton coach Stephen Henwood dedicated the flag to the fans who had stuck around throughout the heartbreaking ‘90s when they were five times runners-up. Narre Warren made Doveton earn every ounce of the premiership cup, bouncing to an 11 point lead in the first quarter. The lead didn’t last long. With plenty of packs in the soggy conditions tempers soon flared. Doveton’s Robert Hughes slid into Narre’s Brent Wadelton in an attempt to tackle, generating a heated melee. The dual between Doveton captain Clint Wilson and Narre Warren’s Shane Dwyer was telling in the third term. Despite kicking against a small wind Doveton got on top through Wilson’s ability to bring Mathew Miller and Trevor Davies into the play. The final siren ignited wild celebrations among the Doveton players and fans with chants of “green and black … green and black.”

Final scores: Doveton 6.8 (44) d Narre Warren 5.7 (37)

5 years ago

22 September 2020

‘Dismal’ defence

A resident’s group has slammed City of Greater Dandenong’s failed attempt to oppose a controversial waste-to-energy plant in Ordish Road Dandenong South. The Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal granted a planning permit after the council had approved, then rescinded, then deferred and finally opposed the project. The project has attracted public outrage, with homes as close as 800 metres from the site. A coalition of schools, residents and community centres within five kilometres have objected. The gasification facility with two 55-metre chimneys will process 100,000 tonnes a year of household solid waste, commercial and industrial waste, producing 7.9MW of electricity. VCAT members Jeanette Rickards and Greg Sharpley stated the proposed waste to energy facility will “go some way to reducing waste going to landfill”. “We do not consider that the use will impact on the amenity of the nearby local community,”’ they stated – noting the Environment Protection Authority Victoria had granted works approval. “Despite raising the issue, no details were provided by the council as to why it was concerned.”

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society