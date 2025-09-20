Between duty and joy

by David Moffat, president of Monash Interfaith Group

Several years ago, NETFLIX released their series The Crown about the life of Queen Elizabeth II.

For me, the single theme that shone through the screen was duty.

I wonder if you thought the same?

Do you know someone who epitomises duty?

I think of a number of people who fit the bill: folk who can be relied on to turn up, stick to their word, work tirelessly, who are honest, honourable, reliable. These are people you can turn to in times of crisis.

They lift burdens from your shoulders and keep the machine of life running.

I find that reassuring.

Sometimes, life throws us burdens that feel inescapable – thankless tasks, relentless demands, exhaustion that seems to have no end.

Any parent will remember nights of exhaustion, stripping the bed, cleaning up, soothing the distressed child, because no one else will.

When there’s no easy escape, how do we find a flicker of light amidst the overwhelming weight?

When the load feels impossibly heavy, the goal isn’t always grand joy, but often about finding ways to sustain ourselves, to breathe.

It’s about discovering tiny pockets of respite, shifts in perspective, lightening the emotional load, even if the physical one remains.

As a child, I recall the drudgery of a detailed dishes roster and the many complaints about having to do it.

But, in my teens I discovered that washing and drying the dishes wasn’t actually so bad.

Even in the midst of tedious chores, I learned that creating my own rhythm, or consciously setting aside thoughts for just those few minutes, could create a small mental boundary, a tiny space that was mine.

It really wasn’t so taxing when approached with a focused mind.

Working in voluntary organisations, I used to wish for another dependable person to share my load.

Everyone else seemed to leave it to me.

They said the task was important, just not enough of a priority to get involved.

I found this draining: physically, mentally, and emotionally.

But again, a change of perspective helped.

I learned to focus upon my own motivation for the task.

I learned to look above the drudgery to the intended outcome.

I was committed to the job because it was meaningful to me.

There are times, undeniably, when handing over the keys simply isn’t an option.

In those moments, the deepest commitment we can make is to ourselves: to understand our limits, to give ourselves grace, and to fiercely protect any small window for rest.

Sometimes, ‘letting go’ might mean letting go of perfection, or letting go of the internal pressure, even when the external task remains.

I came to understand and accept my own needs and limitations, putting my health and wellbeing in first place, because without those, nothing would be achieved.

Yes, there are times we must simply push through.

The true resilience often lies not in avoiding duty, but in discovering how to nurture ourselves within it, believing that even a sliver of light can make the path ahead feel less desolate.

Enquiries regarding the Interfaith Network, City of Greater Dandenong administration@interfaithnetwork.org.au or 8774 7662.

Visit – https://interfaithnetwork.org.au/