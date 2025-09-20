Man behind Team Hatton

by Sahar Foladi

Coach Peter Hatton previously owned a gym in Dandenong for 11 years before he started his new club Team Hatton for training local children.

“I’m very old school, I’m very strict on technique, I’m very strict on being here on time, running, and make sure their fitness is all around.

“I train kids from like four years old, upwards, and they’ve been doing awesome.”

One of the club’s champions is competing in Oceania and the world championship.

Mr Hatton says five of its champions were supposed to make the trip, but only one could afford the $7000 per person cost.

So far, the club have been operating off its on back with no financial support from the City of Greater Dandenong Council or any other government funds.

Mr Hatton says they will be applying for a council community grant.

In the meantime, they are also looking to organise boxing shows and events to help them fund their champions.

City of Greater Dandenong Jim Memeti has known Mr Hatton since the age of 12.

“I was always aware that he was one of the best fighters in the country not only in Dandenong.

“It’s good to see that he has pumped some of his passion in training young generations, still involved in the local community that he grew up in and is continuing down that path.

“It’s a great sense of belonging for the kids, to represent the club whether inside or outside and to conduct themselves in a manner that is reputable for Team Hatton.”