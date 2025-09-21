Rotarians lend a hand

A Rotarian’s calendar is a busy one.

In August, Greater Dandenong and Endeavour Hills Rotary Club reported a long list of good deeds – reinforcing vegie-garden beds at Afri-Aus Care, helping a pizza night at charity Cornerstone, and guided Year 11 students through Ryda safe-driving lessons.

“August showed what happens when heart, action, and a sense of fun meet community need,” president John Ternel said.

The Afri-Aus Care raised garden beds will be a safe space for families to grow their own food.

Members also raised funds for local projects with a BBQ at Bunnings Dandenong, and supported Sara’s Hope – a charity that supports brain cancer research and affected families.

Rotary welcomes all ages to get involved.

Meetings are at Dandenong Club on Tuesdays, 7pm. Details: rotaryclubofgreaterdandenong.org/singleemail/contactus