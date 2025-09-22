Fun abounds at Doveton Show

DANDENONG STAR JOURNAL
Anabella from Mulgrave and Caitlyn Kechichian from Hallam CFA work the hoses. (Gary Sissons: 502746)

Despite the threat of looming rain, crowds flocked to the 20th annual Doveton Show on Sunday 21 September.

The affordable mix of rides, animals and entertainment at Myuna Farm has long been a popular, cost-friendly alternative to the Royal Melbourne Show.

Thousands enjoyed the thrill rides, stage shows, roving entertainers, showbags, farm animals, carnival games, food trucks, market stalls as well as meeting local emergency volunteers.

Show spokesperson Damien Rosario said the milestone marks “two decades of fun, family and local pride”.

“The Doveton Show is more than an event, it’s a celebration of community spirit.”

