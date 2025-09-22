World celebrations at Noble Park

DANDENONG STAR JOURNAL
Elodie with her dad Christophe, waves to mum while on a ride. (Gary Sissons: 502828)

Rich cultural diversity was celebrated at the annual Noble Park Family Fun Day, on Sunday, 21 September.

This year’s theme, “Around the World,” was selected in consultation with the Greater Dandenong Children Advisory Group.

The event encouraged children, young people and families to explore activities inspired by global adventures, science, nature and sustainability.

Highlights included live performers, international cuisine, drawing competition, reptile wildlife, amusement rides and a trying-out sports area.

