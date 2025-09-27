Looking Back

100 years ago

24 September 1925

Why Ford Leads

If your think fundamentally about the automobile industry, you will discover that it is now in an important stage of development. It is often asked “why was Henry Ford so much more successful than any other manufacturer in the automobile business?” The answer is so simple that it will perhaps amuse you. Henry Ford was the first man to build an automobile for the other fellow. All the other early manufacturers built cars in which they liked to ride themselves. The reason of Ford’s success was because the Ford Motor Company built one model. No other manufacturer will ever be able to approach Ford until they establish a purchasing power compared to Ford, and it will be an extremely difficult task to corner brains, style and hard work such as characterised the Ford Industry.

50 years ago

29 September 1975

MEMORIAL GARDENS TO HONOR PIONEERS

A plan to establish a memorial garden in honour of local pioneers has been given the go ahead. Mr Bailey, acting City Engineer, recommended that council include $8,750 in the 1975-76 estimates, under the Commonwealth Grant allocation, to establish a small reflective pool to serve as “a simple memorial to the early pioneers”. Dandenong Historical Society will be contacted to supply names of the early settlers from 1836 to 1855 so the names could be included on a memorial plaque to be placed adjacent to the focal point, which will be a fountain. Mr Bailey said the siting of the gardens was in a rectangular area with a frontage to King Street and Stuart Street. Mr Bailey said the gardens were the “baby” of the City Engineer, Mr Gordon Wright who would design the fountain section of the gardens.

20 years ago

26 September 2005

Rich future

Premier Steve Bracks will today announce details of the redevelopment of Dandenong into a regional transit city which will be the biggest urban renewal since the Docklands. Mr Bracks will be in Dandenong to announce details of the project which will also include infrastructure upgrades. Part of the redevelopment expected to be announced is another bridge over the Dandenong railway line connecting George Street and the area near Grenda’s bus depot. The Government last week announced an extra $2 million would be provided for more court space and improved spectator facilities for the redevelopment of the Dandenong Basketball Stadium on Stud Road into the State Volleyball Centre. When completed, the stadium will feature six volleyball courts, 10 basketball courts and three indoor beach volleyball courts, and be one of the largest indoor basketball and volleyball centres in Australia.

5 years ago

29 September 2020

Election bungle

An oversight has sensationally tipped Greater Dandenong councillor Peter Brown out of the running in October’s council election. An 11th hour dash to the Supreme Court of Victoria failed to overturn the Victorian Electoral Commission’s ruling. Cr Brown had planned to nominate for Noble Park Ward in a head-to-head battle with sitting councillor Sophie Tan. Justice Cavanaugh ruled that Cr Brown was not on the electoral roll and so ineligible to stand at the election. Cr Brown lives in Chelsea, but had sought to stand as the owner of a property in Noble Park. His name had been submitted to the VEC on the Greater Dandenong Council CEO’s list of property owners eligible to vote. A VEC lawyer said Cr Brown had owned a different property and needed to re-apply for the electoral roll under the Local Government Act 2020’s new rules. A shocked Cr Brown initially blamed “bureaucratic inaction” for the outcome. A VEC spokesperson said the VEC’s information to prospective candidates confirmed “the importance of confirming eligibility.”

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society