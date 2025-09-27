Let’s Go Exploring

Fusion Theatre presents an interactive and multi-sensory bush camping adventure – inside the theatre. Participants will take on the role of junior park rangers while exploring sensory play, music, creative movement and puppetry. This 45-minute immersive performance experience is designed for neurodiverse children aged 5+, their families and carers.

– Sunday 28 September, 9am-9.45am, 11am-11.45am and 2pm-2.45pm; Monday 29 September, 9am-9.45am, 11am-11.45am and 2pm-2.45pm, and Tuesday 30 September, 9am-9.45am and 11am-11.45am at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, cnr Walker and Robinson streets, Dandenong; $5 child / carers and parents free. Registrations required at events.humanitix.com/let-s-go-exploring

Come and try baseball

Fun baseball activities with a pitching machine and training activities for all skill levels. Finishes with an exciting game and a free sausage sizzle and drink for all participants. For ages 4-17 years.

– Sunday 28 September, 10am-12pm at Police Paddocks Baseball/Softball Precinct, 250 Brady Road, Endeavour Hills. Free event.

Inflatable fun zone

Giant indoor playground for kids to explore for two-hour sessions. Cafe on site. For ages 3+.

Monday 29 September-Sunday 5 October, 10am-4pm at Springers Leisure Centre, 400 Cheltenham Road, Keysborough; $12-$17.

Deckchair movies

IF (PG). Enjoy a free movie screening as part of the Children’s Festival school holiday program.

– Monday 29 September, 6pm-8.30pm at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event

Pom pom making

Children will design fluffy pom poms, perfect for accessorising hats or gifting to friends—creativity and fine motor skills take centre stage. For ages 3-12 years.

– Tuesday 30 September, 10am-11am at Noble Park Community Centre, 44 Memorial Drive, Noble Park. Free event, bookings essential at nobleparkcc.org.au

Line dancing

Fun and friendly line dancing workshop for seniors. No experience or partner needed.

– Tuesday 30 September, 10.30am-11.30am at Springvale Library, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event, registrations required. Details: libraries.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/libraries/events/line-dancing-feel-good-series

Walking netball

Walking netball is a modified version of netball that is slower and more inclusive. Play is at a walking pace. Running and jumping are not allowed.

– Wednesday 1 October, 11am-12.30pm at Olive Road Sporting Complex, 2-8 Frawley Road, Eumemmerring; free event. Details: 9705 5200 or PositiveAgeing@casey.vic.gov.au

Conversations with Connie Cao

Discover the joy of growing your own veggies, herbs and fruits, with Connie Cao author, of ‘Your Asian Veggie Patch’, from patch to plate.

– Wednesday 1 October, 11.30am-12.30pm at 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event. Registrations required, details at libraries.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/libraries/events/conversations-connie-cao-seniors-festival

Deckchair movies

Tom & Jerry (G). Enjoy a free movie screening as part of the Children’s Festival school holiday program.

– Wednesday 1 October, 6pm-8.30pm at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event.

Mid-Autumn Festival

Families can enjoy traditional mooncakes, Chinese foods, cultural performances, and lantern displays, fostering connection and cultural appreciation. Presented by the Casey Friendship Association.

– Friday 3 October, 11am-3pm at 76 Power Road, Doveton; free event. Details: 9705 5200 or PositiveAgeing@casey.vic.gov.au

Tea and Tech

Learn about new technology over a cup of tea (or coffee). Learn more about how to use your mobile devices, how to make video calls with your family and how to connect with your friends from around the world through social media.

– Friday 3 October and 17 October, 2.30pm-3.30pm at Springvale Community Hub ; Thursday 9 October and Wednesday 22 October, 2.30pm-3.30pm at Keysborough Community Hub, and Friday 10 October and 31 October, 2.30pm-3.30pm at Dandenong Library. Free events, registration required. Details: libraries.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/lib-seniors-festival

Chair yoga

Learn some yoga techniques that can be practiced from the comfort of your own chair. Bookings essential.

– Monday 6 October 2pm-3:pm at Endeavour Hills Library, 10 Raymond McMahon Boulevard, Endeavour Hills; free event. Details: casey.vic.gov.au/ageing-positively-festival

Meet the Author

Discover the healing power of words in this free bibliotherapy taster session with Sonya Tsakalakis, author of ‘Reading the Seasons’. Through stories and poems, explore wellness, reflection, and the kind of soul-stirring magic only great books can offer.

– Tuesday 7 October, 11.30am-12.30pm at Dandenong Library, 225 Lonsdale Street, Dandenong; free event. Registrations required. Details: libraries.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/libraries/events/bibliotherapy-sonya-tsakalakis-feel-good-series

International Games Day

Try out a variety of games from around the world. No experience needed. Part of the Seniors Festival.

– Wednesday 8 October, 3.30pm-5.30pm at Dandenong Library, 225 Lonsdale St, Dandenong. Free event, registrations required. Details: libraries.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/libraries/events/international-games-day-seniors-festival

Noble Park playgroup

Spend time with other parents, grandparents and guardians for social interaction as your children play. All families with children aged 0-5 are welcome no matter your circumstances, background or cultural identity. Please bring along a piece of fruit to share for afternoon tea, and watch as the kids enjoy our jumping castle, craft, library and numerous other toys.

– Wednesdays 9.30am at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $4 per session.

Laps & Lattes

Walk with a group around Ross Reserve to talk, stay fit, and enjoy a coffee and chat back at the Community Centre every Friday morning, a fun and social way to start the weekend.

– Fridays 9.30am at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; free event.

Market memoirs

HOME 25: Invisible Cities stand at Dandenong Market features a weekly series of intimate interviews telling personal stories of migration, and the food, culture, and traditions they’ve carried with them.

– Saturdays 10am-2pm until 20 September at Dandenong Market, cnr Clow and Cleeland streets, Dandenong. Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/market-memoirs

Free mental health support

Mental Health and Wellbeing Local are offering free support at the Springvale Community Hub if you would like to talk to someone about your mental health and wellbeing. For people aged 26 years and over. You don’t need a referral, Medicare card or visa. Interpreters available. Walk-ins welcome.

– Mondays, 10am to 2pm at Springvale Community Hub (Meeting Room 2), 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event. Details: 8908 1800 or dandenonglocal@mindaustralia.org.au

“WE” – Women’s Empowerment Workshops

Developed for disadvantaged women in Culturally and Linguistically Diverse (CALD) communities in Dandenong. The workshops are designed to enhance social cohesion and self-advocacy in a fun and supportive environment. Topics around personal welbeing such as fitness, nutrition, finance, mindfulness, and creative art.

– Wednesdays 10.30am-12.30pm at Paddy O’Donoghue Centre, 18-34 Buckley Street, Noble Park. Free event. Details: Rachel, 0491 144 836 or rachelw@adec.org.au

Register at greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/we-womens-empowerment-workshops

Multicultural Anxiety Support Group

Inclusive and confidential space for people of varying ethnic and cultural backgrounds who experience persistent anxiety. Regular meetings held online on Zoom, with friendly volunteers.

– First Monday of each month, 6pm-7.30pm. Free event, register at greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/multicultural-anxiety-support-group

Conversation Corner

The Conversation Corner is a safe space to share stories and build new connections. Anyone is welcome to join, no bookings required, and newcomers are welcome anytime.

– Wednesdays 1pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive. Free event.

All Abilities Garden

Become a part of the team that cultivates our brand new All Abilities Garden. You will plan, grow, and take care of the wonderful garden designed by members of the disability community for people of all abilities.

– Tuesdays 1pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive. Free event.

Sandown Probus

Are you retired or semi-retired and would like to stay engaged and connected with others? Come along and see if you would like to join Sandown Probus Club. Enjoy the opportunity to make new friends, expand your interests, participate in the variety of activities and hear guest speakers on a wide range of subjects.

– 2nd Monday of each month at Club Noble, Moodemere Street, Noble Park. Details: probussouthpacific.org/microsites/sandown or Marion, 0458 660 016.

Noble Park Probus

A warm invitation is extended to anyone in the local community who is aged 55 and over, not working full time to visit us with a view to becoming a member at Noble Park Combined Probus Club. Meets monthly for morning tea and an interesting guest speaker. Also special lunches, day trips and extended trips such as to Bright. We make sure we promote the Probus core values of ’Friendship, fellowship and fun’.

– first Monday of the month, 10am at Club Noble. Details: Roslyn, rgrassham07@gmail.com or 0410628249.

Dandenong senior activities

Dandenong over 60’s Club (but over 50s are welcome). Join us for fun and games.

– Mondays 1pm-4pm (except public holidays) at The Dandenong Club, cnr Stud and Heatherton roads. Details: Carol, 0431 755 466

Senior activities Keysborough

Keysborough & District Multicultural Senior Citizens Inc is an over 55s club with bingo on first, second and fourth Tuesday of the month ($3 entry and $1.50 per bingo book), live concerts with professional entertainers on third and fifth Tuesday of the month, line dancing on Wednesdays ($3 entry), Thursday ballroom dancing lessons (12.30pm-1pm) and ballroom dancing (1pm-3pm, $3 entry).

– 1pm-3pm Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Rowley Allan Reserve 352 Cheltenham Road Keysborough. Tea and coffee provided. Details: Julie, 0428 561 694.

Adult Exercise

Improve fitness and energy levels for good health and wellbeing at this adult exercise group class on Tuesdays and Thursdays. This is a self-paced, gentle aerobics class suitable for all levels.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am at Jan Wilson Community Centre, Halton Road, Noble Park North; $5 per session. No registrations required. Details: 8571 1436 or communityfacilities@cgd.vic.gov.au

Meditation and positive thinking

Learn how to make your mind your best friend through open-eyed meditation. Led by Bhavani Padmanabhan, these free sessions are open to all. Presented by Bakhtar Community Organisation and The Brahma Kumaris Organisation.

– Saturdays 2pm at 23-47 Gunns Road, Hallam. Registrations: 9703 2555 or 0403 551 596.

Weekly badminton

Adults welcome (Mondays 7pm-9pm) and ladies and retired (Wednesdays 12pm-2.30pm).

– Hallam Badminton Club, Frawley Road Recreation Reserve; $5.