Casey Ageing Positively Festival to come in October

City of Casey will present the 2025 Ageing Positively Festival this October, held in conjunction with the Victorian Seniors Festival.

This year’s theme — Connect. Create. Celebrate —is said to reflect the vibrant spirit of the older residents and the contributions they make to the City of Casey.

Held in multiple venues across the municipality, the festival will offer 65 free or low-cost events to everyone aged 50 and over, as well as carers and younger people supporting older family members or friends.

City of Casey Mayor Cr Stefan Koomen and Cr Kim Ross recently visited the Narre Warren Senior Citizens Centre, the location of the ‘Entertainment with Marcia Rae’ event on 15 October.

Hosted by the Narre Warren Senior Citizens Group, the event will be an afternoon of music, dancing, and company. Marcia Rae will perform country music and western hits, accompanied by a light lunch.

Cr Koomen said: “Let’s come together this October to connect, create and celebrate the incredible people who continue to shape our community with their wisdom, warmth and resilience.”

“I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to the many community groups, volunteers, neighbourhood houses, community centres and senior support organisations who work tirelessly to support active and healthy ageing in our city.

“And a special shoutout to the festival event hosts, including our community facilities, seniors groups and other local organisations, whose generosity and enthusiasm help make this celebration truly special.”

To download the 2025 Ageing Positively Festival program and for more information, visit: casey.vic.gov.au/ageing-positively-festival