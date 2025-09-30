Noble Park art show turns 20

Entries are still open for the 20th anniversary of the Noble Park Community Centre Art Show.

This year, the event is marking two decades of community-driven creativity, connection and artistic achievement.

Founded in 2004 with a state grant, the art show was the brainchild of Hugh Kilgower and local business owner Inara Taylor.

In 2006, the show found its permanent home at the Noble Park Community Centre and has since grown from strength to strength under a dedicated team of volunteers.

A defining feature of the show has always been its inclusivity, welcoming entries from school students, aged care residents, and all-abilities artists.

With record-breaking attendance in 2024, drawing over 1,500 visitors, the art show won the inaugural ‘Outstanding Contribution to the Arts’ award at the Greater Dandenong Australia Day Awards.

The 2025 exhibition will continue its proud tradition of showcasing 2D works such as painting, photography,and mixed media by both emerging and established artists.

With no commissions taken on sales, the show supports artists directly while fostering a vibrant local arts scene.

Major prizes, including a $750 award, are on offer.

Entries are open until Monday 6 October.

The Noble Park Community Centre Art Show runs from Friday 17 to Sunday 19 October.

To become a sponsor, email events@nobleparkcc.org.au or contact the Centre directly at 9547 5801 to receive a sponsorship package.