24/7 library service launched in Noble Park

A Little Library service has been installed outside Noble Park railway station.

The pink cube with 35 lockers allows Greater Dandenong Libraries members to collect and return items 24/7.

Deputy mayor and Noble Park Ward councillor Sophie Tan said it was a “new level of convenience for Noble Park locals”, including 40,000 people passing through the station precinct each month.

“All you need is a library card and access to the library website to put items on hold.

“It’s a fantastic way to bring our libraries to the community.”

It follows the installation of a Little Library at Menzies Avenue, Dandenong North in late 2023, which attracts about 100 loans a week.