Inflatable fun zone

Giant indoor playground for kids to explore for two-hour sessions. Cafe on site. For ages 3+.

– Saturday 4 October and Sunday 5 October, 10am-4pm at Springers Leisure Centre, 400 Cheltenham Road, Keysborough; $12-$17.

Chair yoga

Learn some yoga techniques that can be practiced from the comfort of your own chair. Bookings essential.

– Monday 6 October 2pm-3pm at Endeavour Hills Library, 10 Raymond McMahon Boulevard, Endeavour Hills; free event. Details: casey.vic.gov.au/ageing-positively-festival

GLXY sports trials

Free trials on offer for gymnastics, soccer, basketball, netball and pickleball. Spaces are limited so book now to avoid disappointment. For ages 1-12 years.

– Monday 6 October-Saturday 11 October at Springers Leisure Centre, 400 Cheltenham Road, Keysborough; free events. Bookings essential. Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/glxy-sports-free-trials

Dancing in the Reminiscing Garden.

Get active and moving, dancing and singing in the Reminiscing Garden. We will have a yummy lunch, and grab some herbs and harvest before you go. Bookings essential.

– Tuesday 7 October, 11am-1pm at 34 Power Road, Doveton; free event. Details: casey.vic.gov.au/ageing-positively-festival

Meet the Author

Discover the healing power of words in this free bibliotherapy taster session with Sonya Tsakalakis, author of ‘Reading the Seasons’. Through stories and poems, explore wellness, reflection, and the kind of soul-stirring magic only great books can offer.

– Tuesday 7 October, 11.30am-12.30pm at Dandenong Library, 225 Lonsdale Street, Dandenong; free event. Registrations required. Details: libraries.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/libraries/events/bibliotherapy-sonya-tsakalakis-feel-good-series

International Games Day

Try out a variety of games from around the world. No experience needed. Part of the Seniors Festival.

– Wednesday 8 October, 3.30pm-5.30pm at Dandenong Library, 225 Lonsdale St, Dandenong. Free event, registrations required. Details: libraries.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/libraries/events/international-games-day-seniors-festival

Deckchair movies – Scooby-Doo (G)

– Wednesday 8 October, 6pm-8.30pm at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale; free event.

Health and Safety breakfast

Free event promoting health and safety in the workplace and inspiring return to work outcomes for injured Victorians. Includes info on OHS essentials for manufacturers and small business, supporting recovery and return for work, and getting dangerous goods right.

– Thursday 9 October, 7am-12.30pm at Holiday Inn, 50–52 McCrae Street, Dandenong; free event. Bookings essential at eventbrite.com.au/e/dandenong-health-and-safety-month-registration-1550050024349

Story Time

Stories that show how we can help keep our community safe, with special guests from Victoria Police.

– Thursday 9 October, 10.30am-11am at Dandenong and Springvale libraries.

Tea and Tech

Learn about new technology over a cup of tea (or coffee). Learn more about how to use your mobile devices, how to make video calls with your family and how to connect with your friends from around the world through social media.

– Thursday 9 October and Wednesday 22 October, 2.30pm-3.30pm at Keysborough Community Hub,; Friday 10 October and 31 October, 2.30pm-3.30pm at Dandenong Library and Friday 17 October, 2.30pm-3.30pm at Springvale Community Hub. Free events, registration required. Details: libraries.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/lib-seniors-festival

Living Well expo

Connect with services and agencies supporting the health and wellbeing of our senior community. Also chat with Victoria Police about community safety.

– Friday 10 October, 10am-2.30pm at Springvale City Hall, 18 Grace Park Avenue, Springvale; free event. Details/registration: 8571 5556.

Deckchair movies – The Wild Robot (PG)

– Friday 10 October, 6pm-8.30pm at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale; free event.

Perc.U.lations

A regular poetry and spoken word event including an open mic and a featured poet. Committed to featuring at least 50 per cent poets who identify as women or gender-diverse throughout the year.

– Second Saturday of the month (next 11 October), 2pm- 3pm (poetry workshop), 3pm-5pm (open mic) at Kafe on Hemmings, 86 Hemmings Street, Dandenong; pay as you feel. Details: thesandandthefrog@gmail.com

Work ready skills

Free two-hour session to help you prepare for the workplace and thrive in your career. Learn to succeed in job interviews, build confidence and resilience, create a positive workplace, tackle bullying, set a growth mindset and change workplace culture for the better. Guest presenter is corporate consultant, CEO and author Dr Jamel Kaur Singh.

– Saturday 11 October, 5pm-7pm at House of Refuge, 25 Melverton Drive Hallam. Bookings: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/work-ready-skills-cq-tickets-1740583033709?aff=oddtdtcreator Details: 0426 254 647 or info@CulturalEducation.com.au

Deckchair Movies – Despicable Me 4 (PG)

– Saturday 11 October, 6pm-8.30pm at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale.

Recycling tour

Come and visit the new Recycling Education Centre based at Cleanaway in Hallam. Learn what happens to your recycling once it leaves the kerb, and what goes into which bins at home. No parking at the site, shuttle bus running from Hallam Senior Citizens Centre.

– Monday 13 October 10am-1pm at Cleanaway Education Centre, 2 Princes Domain Drive, Hallam. Free event, bookings essential. Details: casey.vic.gov.au/ageing-positively-festival

Walking group

A relaxed, self-paced walk indoors, and a great way to stay active and social – rain or shine!

– Tuesday 14 October, 7.45am-8.45am at Endeavour Hills Shopping Centre, Matthew Flinders Avenue, Endeavour Hills (meet at Kmart entrance); free event. Details: casey.vic.gov.au/ageing-positively-festival

Laughing yoga

Boost your mood, relax your body and share a laugh in this workshop designed for seniors.

– Tuesday 14 October, 10.30am-11.30am at 225 Lonsdale Street, Dandenong; free event. Details: libraries.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/lib-seniors-festival

Creative mosaics

Create a beautiful mosaic tile for your home or garden over a three-week period. Learn essential techniques including design, glass cutting, tiling, and grouting. Participants must attend all three sessions.

– Wednesdays 15, 22 and 29 October, 9.30am-12pm at Endeavour Hills Neighbourhood Centre, 10 Raymond McMahon Boulevard, Endeavour Hills; free event. Bookings at casey.vic.gov.au/ageing-positively-festival

Slot-car racing

Relive childhood memories, share laughs, and enjoy the thrill of the track with fellow enthusiasts.

– Thursday 16 October, 10am-12pm at Mr Slot Car, 3/42-46 Hallam South Road, Hallam; free event. Details: casey.vic.gov.au/ageing-positively-festival

Start a vegie garden

Do you have a back yard that needs bit of tender care? Do you like home grown veggies on your plate? Learn how to start a vegetable garden at home and explore the beautiful plant display organised by the City of Greater Dandenong Horticulture team.

– Thursday 16 October, 10.30am-11.30am at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale; free event. Details: libraries.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/lib-seniors-festival

Noble Park Community Centre Art Show

A vibrant, multi-day exhibition featuring paintings, photography, and mixed media works by local artists. Our exhibition offers something for everyone: from casual browsers and art lovers to collectors and supporters of emerging talent. Accessible for people with disability.

– Friday 17 October 10am-4pm, Saturday 18 October 10am-6pm and Sunday 19 October 10am-4pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Ross Reserve, Noble Park; free event. Details: npccartshow.org

Spring Fair

Ferris wheel, fun activities, live performances, food and beverage trucks, and plenty of lawn. Feel free to bring picnic gear. Note: no BYO alcohol or glass.

– Saturday 18 October, 10am-4pm at Keeley Park, Main Road, Clayton South; free event. Details: kingston.vic.gov.au/spring-fair

Afghan cultural event

Join Afghan and local communities to share culture, stories, music, food and build connections.

– Sunday 19 October 6pm-11.30pm at Endeavour Hills Neighbourhood Centre, 10 Raymond McMahon Boulevard, Endeavour Hills; free event. Details: casey.vic.gov.au/ageing-positively-festival

Make your keepsake calendar

Turn your treasured photographs to make a 12-month calendar online with the assistance of students from a local high school. Will be printed professionally for you to take home. Light refreshments provided.

– Monday 20 October 11am-12.30pm at Springvale Library, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale; free event. Details: libraries.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/lib-seniors-festival

Choir concert

Cranbourne Chorale presents “Showtime”, a varied mix of music that will have you tapping your toes. A delicious afternoon tea will be served after the concert. A fantastic hamper will be raffled off.

– Sunday October 26, 2pm at Presbyterian Church, cnr Sladen and Russell streets, Cranbourne; adult $25, conc. $20, children under 12 $5. Tickets available at the door, or book on 0438 358 032 or Humanitix website.

Noble Park playgroup

Spend time with other parents, grandparents and guardians for social interaction as your children play. All families with children aged 0-5 are welcome no matter your circumstances, background or cultural identity. Please bring along a piece of fruit to share for afternoon tea, and watch as the kids enjoy our jumping castle, craft, library and numerous other toys.

– Wednesdays 9.30am at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $4 per session.

Laps & Lattes

Walk with a group around Ross Reserve to talk, stay fit, and enjoy a coffee and chat back at the Community Centre every Friday morning, a fun and social way to start the weekend.

– Fridays 9.30am at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; free event.

Free mental health support

Mental Health and Wellbeing Local are offering free support at the Springvale Community Hub if you would like to talk to someone about your mental health and wellbeing. For people aged 26 years and over. You don’t need a referral, Medicare card or visa. Interpreters available. Walk-ins welcome.

– Mondays, 10am to 2pm at Springvale Community Hub (Meeting Room 2), 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event. Details: 8908 1800 or dandenonglocal@mindaustralia.org.au

“WE” – Women’s Empowerment Workshops

Developed for disadvantaged women in Culturally and Linguistically Diverse (CALD) communities in Dandenong. The workshops are designed to enhance social cohesion and self-advocacy in a fun and supportive environment. Topics around personal welbeing such as fitness, nutrition, finance, mindfulness, and creative art.

– Wednesdays 10.30am-12.30pm at Paddy O’Donoghue Centre, 18-34 Buckley Street, Noble Park. Free event. Details: Rachel, 0491 144 836 or rachelw@adec.org.au

Register at greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/we-womens-empowerment-workshops

Multicultural Anxiety Support Group

Inclusive and confidential space for people of varying ethnic and cultural backgrounds who experience persistent anxiety. Regular meetings held online on Zoom, with friendly volunteers.

– First Monday of each month, 6pm-7.30pm. Free event, register at greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/multicultural-anxiety-support-group

Conversation Corner

The Conversation Corner is a safe space to share stories and build new connections. Anyone is welcome to join, no bookings required, and newcomers are welcome anytime.

– Wednesdays 1pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive. Free event.

All Abilities Garden

Become a part of the team that cultivates our brand new All Abilities Garden. You will plan, grow, and take care of the wonderful garden designed by members of the disability community for people of all abilities.

– Tuesdays 1pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive. Free event.

Sandown Probus

Are you retired or semi-retired and would like to stay engaged and connected with others? Come along and see if you would like to join Sandown Probus Club. Enjoy the opportunity to make new friends, expand your interests, participate in the variety of activities and hear guest speakers on a wide range of subjects.

– 2nd Monday of each month at Club Noble, Moodemere Street, Noble Park. Details: probussouthpacific.org/microsites/sandown or Marion, 0458 660 016.

Noble Park Probus

A warm invitation is extended to anyone in the local community who is aged 55 and over, not working full time to visit us with a view to becoming a member at Noble Park Combined Probus Club. Meets monthly for morning tea and an interesting guest speaker. Also special lunches, day trips and extended trips such as to Bright. We make sure we promote the Probus core values of ’Friendship, fellowship and fun’.

– first Monday of the month, 10am at Club Noble. Details: Roslyn, rgrassham07@gmail.com or 0410628249.

Dandenong senior activities

Dandenong over 60’s Club (but over 50s are welcome). Join us for fun and games.

– Mondays 1pm-4pm (except public holidays) at The Dandenong Club, cnr Stud and Heatherton roads. Details: Carol, 0431 755 466

Senior activities Keysborough

Keysborough & District Multicultural Senior Citizens Inc is an over 55s club with bingo on first, second and fourth Tuesday of the month ($3 entry and $1.50 per bingo book), live concerts with professional entertainers on third and fifth Tuesday of the month, line dancing on Wednesdays ($3 entry), Thursday ballroom dancing lessons (12.30pm-1pm) and ballroom dancing (1pm-3pm, $3 entry).

– 1pm-3pm Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Rowley Allan Reserve 352 Cheltenham Road Keysborough. Tea and coffee provided. Details: Julie, 0428 561 694.

Adult Exercise

Improve fitness and energy levels for good health and wellbeing at this adult exercise group class on Tuesdays and Thursdays. This is a self-paced, gentle aerobics class suitable for all levels.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am at Jan Wilson Community Centre, Halton Road, Noble Park North; $5 per session. No registrations required. Details: 8571 1436 or communityfacilities@cgd.vic.gov.au

Meditation and positive thinking

Learn how to make your mind your best friend through open-eyed meditation. Led by Bhavani Padmanabhan, these free sessions are open to all. Presented by Bakhtar Community Organisation and The Brahma Kumaris Organisation.

– Saturdays 2pm at 23-47 Gunns Road, Hallam. Registrations: 9703 2555 or 0403 551 596.

Weekly badminton

Adults welcome (Mondays 7pm-9pm) and ladies and retired (Wednesdays 12pm-2.30pm).

– Hallam Badminton Club, Frawley Road Recreation Reserve; $5.