A night of horror by Dandenong filmmaker

by Sahar Foladi

Supernatural thriller film, ‘Sunny’s Mansion’ is set to premiere at the Drum Theatre on Sunday 19 October making its Dandenong creator’s childhood dream come true.

Herman Perera’s drama script was banned by the Sri Lankan Government before he migrated, but he remained determined to chase his dreams.

Since living in Australia in 2008, Mr Perera was driven by his passion making a switch from a professional hotelier role to train and dedicate himself to creative arts.

“I sacrificed my profession to get into this, did some research and thought I’ll start from scratch and do short films.

“As an individual, I liked to create all the time.

“So when I was in the hotel business, I thought about doing something different every time no matter what role, especially in the food and beverage section.

“My creative thoughts always clashed with my hotel work.”

The script took two years of perfecting, shooting the film in 27 days and post-production another two years.

He even shared his script to a few top Hollywood script developers WeScreenplay, Bulletproof, and Script Reader Pro, who gave him the green light calling it a “unique story.”

“Most horror films, they go for jump scares. In mine, I didn’t touch that at all.

“My wife and two daughters are too excited than me.

“I feel very lucky to have known the people I had associated during my lifetime because, especially the rejections helped me a lot.”

As someone who thinks outside the box, his horror film, Sunny’s Mansion is the first big breakthrough for the passionate filmmaker after he worked tirelessly on three short drama fiction films.

He directed, produced and wrote, Deeper (2019), Unpredictable (2016), and Flat Grey Sky (2013).

His ‘The Owl’ script earned the Script of the Festival award at the Catharsis Film Festival, Belgium in 2020, and the Best Short Script award at the Indo Global International Film festival, India in 2019.

The script was written during his last semester at the Deakin University in Bachelor of Creative Arts in Film.

Tickets are available at greaterdandenong-events.bookable.net.au/#!/event-detail/ev_30f64f9918fe4285ac9bcb5adace8784