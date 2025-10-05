Lunar celebration in Doveton

Mid-Autumn Festival lit up one of Doveton’s halls with pageantry, dance, lanterns and Chinese foods.

The lunar calendar tradition was celebrated by Casey Friendship Association at John Pandazopoulos Hall on Friday 3 October.

It featured offerings of the round-pastry mooncakes alongside a sumptuous lunch and a spectacular costumed performance from Casey Gigi Dancers.

Meanwhile in another part of the hall, South Eastern Chinese Senior Citizen Association members put their table tennis, karaoke and rummikub skills to the test.

Pictures: Stewart Chambers