DANDENONG STAR JOURNAL
Home » Lunar celebration in Doveton

Lunar celebration in Doveton

Wendy, leader of the Casey Gigi Dancers. (Stewart Chambers: 507687)

Mid-Autumn Festival lit up one of Doveton’s halls with pageantry, dance, lanterns and Chinese foods.

The lunar calendar tradition was celebrated by Casey Friendship Association at John Pandazopoulos Hall on Friday 3 October.

It featured offerings of the round-pastry mooncakes alongside a sumptuous lunch and a spectacular costumed performance from Casey Gigi Dancers.

Meanwhile in another part of the hall, South Eastern Chinese Senior Citizen Association members put their table tennis, karaoke and rummikub skills to the test.

Pictures: Stewart Chambers

Digital Editions

  • No escape for soilworks operator: EPA

    No escape for soilworks operator: EPA

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 498736 The operator of an asbestos-riddled soil mound in Bangholme will be compelled to clean up even if they…