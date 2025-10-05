The Weathering storms into Fringe

In a historic move, Dandenong-based Fusion Theatre is set to launch a season of its landmark original play The Weathering as part of Melbourne Fringe Festival.

Fusion’s diverse ensemble of 24 actors – most of whom identify as people with disability – will grace the Theatre Works stage in St Kilda on 16-18 October.

The Weathering director Darcy McGaw calls it a “real breakthrough moment”.

“It’s the culmination of 18 months of creative work that has birthed a really timely, important and urgent piece of contemporary theatre.”

The physical and sound spectacle is said to be the meeting of science and story – confronting the dire climate crisis and extreme weather events.

McGaw said audiences can expect a show that “packs all the punches”.

“It’s dark, and funny, and raw, and thought provoking all at the same time.

“It has movement, puppets, and original songs. It’s a show that refuses to fit into one box, just like us as a company.”

In the words of actor Biz, the production will “fill you with the awe of a storm and the surprise of a sun shower.”

Marina Zaman, another Fusion actor, said that “in a turbulent world, this performance is a gentle protest”.

Artistic director Jo Raphael co-founded Fusion with disabled artist Alex Litsoudis in 1997.

It’s provided a stage for diverse actors who might not otherwise access the arts, including CALD, low socio-economic and disability backgrounds.

It has also included support workers into the art collective.

“It’s a huge leap for us to perform at a venue like Theatre Works for the Melbourne Fringe Festival and I’m so proud of the ways that the ensemble has stepped up to the challenge,” Raphael said.

“Together we have created a performance truly worthy of a wider audience.”

The Weathering is at Theatre Works, St Kilda on 16-18 October, 7.30pm; $25-$35. Booking: melbournefringe.com.au or theatreworks.org.au