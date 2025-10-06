Best guinea pigs on show

More than 300 guinea pigs – otherwise known as cavies – were on show for an international event in Dandenong North on Sunday 5 October.

Cavy Council of Victoria hosted the Eurofest 2025, attracting exhibitors from across Australia and judges Campbell Mitchell from Scotland and Minna Thome from Sweden.

“A wide variety of breeds were showcased which kept the judges busy,” CCV spokesperson Michael Carter said.

“The judges remarked that the quality of the Australian animals being presented was of a very high standard.”

Among the winners was Best in Show in the Scottish section – a Lemon Agouti named Shuri Dolly Be Dancing.

CCV holds monthly shows at Menzies Hall, Dandenong North on the first Sunday of the month between March-December.