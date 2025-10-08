Lynbrook shines bright

By Violet Li

It was another year of Lynbrook’s landmark Lantern Festival, and once again, Banjo Paterson Reserve came alive with colour, music and light.

Hosted by the Lynbrook Residents Association (LRA), the much-loved community event drew thousands of people from everywhere across Melbourne who gathered to celebrate culture, creativity and connection under the spring evening sky on Saturday 4 October.

Residents painted paper lanterns while food trucks filled the air with the scent of sizzling skewers.

After the sun went down, the lake shimmered with reflections of glowing lanterns, each one carrying a wish and a memory.

The night’s highlights included a dazzling fire-twirling show and the ever-popular LED Chinese dragon dance. Local performers and volunteers also kept spirits high.

LRA president Scott Watson talked with Star News and recalled how the idea of Lantern Festival came into being about 15 years ago.

“About 15 years ago, we wanted to have a festival which would initially celebrate the lake. The idea came up with a couple of different lanterns,” he said.

“The first one was the floating lanterns on the lake of the nighttime, and that looks spectacular. And then we had our painted lanterns, so the kids just love painting lanterns and stringing them up through the trees here.

“Initially, we actually had the flying lanterns as well, but they became illegal, so we couldn’t do those anymore.”

When LRA first launched the Festival, only about a hundred people turned up, and rain forced everyone to huddle together under the pergola.

But that humble beginning marked the start of something special.

Each year since, the festival has grown steadily, adding more market stalls, food trucks, and family activities.

According to Scott, what began as a small community gathering has now expanded across the entire park, transforming it into a vibrant hub of lights, flavours, and celebration that continues to bring Lynbrook residents together year after year.

“It’s a safe environment,” Scott said.

“Locals can be proud, and that’s why we do it. People come here, feel safe for their families, and have a good time with their community.”

Star News photographer Rob Carew attended the night and captured the wonderful moments of joy.