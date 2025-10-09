Springvale’s top traders feted in gala event

Springvale’s top traders have been celebrated at an inaugural small-business awards event on Tuesday 7 October.
Hosted by Springvale Asian Business Association, the spectacular, entertaining and multilingual dinner at Saigon Rex Restaurant was packed with businesses, community leaders, MPs and councillors.
On the night, SABA lauched the date for its next popular Lunar New Year Festival, celebrating Year of the Horse on 15 February 2026.
The headline award Small Business of the Year was taken out by Starfish Early Learning Centre, with six branches across Melbourne including Springvale.
John Stonemart Memorials and Walrus Chinese Restaurant were co-winners of the Best Community Contribution award.
In 2023, Walrus Restaurant staged a vegetarian banquet at Springvale Town Hall to raise more than $141,000 for Bright Moon Temple, which was destroyed by fire that year.
John Stonemart Memorials had generously supported Victorian Multicultural Awards for Excellence, Box Hill Football and Netball Clubs and a host of local communities and festivals.
AWARD WINNERS:
Best Professional/Real Estate: House of Wealth
Best Retail & Service: Lim’s Pharmacy
Best Restaurant/Pho/Takeaway: Saigon Rex
Best Food Supply/Butcher/Seafood/Grocery: Seafood Smart
Best Bakery/Banh Mi/Cake: Tabac Bakery
Best Café/Bubble Tea/Dessert: Gloria Jean’s Springvale
Best Community Contribution: John Stonemart Memorials and Walrus Chinese Restaurant
Small Business of the Year: Starfish Early Learning Centre