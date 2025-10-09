Springvale’s top traders feted in gala event

Springvale’s top traders have been celebrated at an inaugural small-business awards event on Tuesday 7 October.

Hosted by Springvale Asian Business Association, the spectacular, entertaining and multilingual dinner at Saigon Rex Restaurant was packed with businesses, community leaders, MPs and councillors.

On the night, SABA lauched the date for its next popular Lunar New Year Festival, celebrating Year of the Horse on 15 February 2026.

The headline award Small Business of the Year was taken out by Starfish Early Learning Centre, with six branches across Melbourne including Springvale.

John Stonemart Memorials and Walrus Chinese Restaurant were co-winners of the Best Community Contribution award.

In 2023, Walrus Restaurant staged a vegetarian banquet at Springvale Town Hall to raise more than $141,000 for Bright Moon Temple, which was destroyed by fire that year.

John Stonemart Memorials had generously supported Victorian Multicultural Awards for Excellence, Box Hill Football and Netball Clubs and a host of local communities and festivals.

AWARD WINNERS:

Best Professional/Real Estate: House of Wealth

Best Retail & Service: Lim’s Pharmacy

Best Restaurant/Pho/Takeaway: Saigon Rex

Best Food Supply/Butcher/Seafood/Grocery: Seafood Smart

Best Bakery/Banh Mi/Cake: Tabac Bakery

Best Café/Bubble Tea/Dessert: Gloria Jean’s Springvale

Best Community Contribution: John Stonemart Memorials and Walrus Chinese Restaurant

Small Business of the Year: Starfish Early Learning Centre