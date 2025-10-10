90 years of Rotary in Dandenong celebrated

Rotarians marked an extraordinary 90 years in Dandenong with a packed dinner at Dandenong Club on Saturday 5 October.

Dozens including friends, families and Greater Dandenong councillors joined in the Rotary Club of Dandenong and Endeavour Hills’s milestone event.

Club president John Ternel said the night was filled with history, fellowship and pride in decades of community service.

“It was truly inspiring – a proud moment that captures the very essence of Rotary’s motto Service Above Self.”

On proud display was a stunning celebration cake, as well as a copy of a bulletin recording the then-Rotary Club of Dandenong’s first meeting at Royal Hotel in April 1935.

In a coup for the fledgling club, Rotary’s founder and president emeritus Paul Harris had travelled from the US to attend that very first meeting 90 years ago.

Adding a special touch to the celebration, Past District Governor Ken McDonald and his wife Margaret joined the gathering via FaceTime to share their reflections and congratulations.

Greater Dandenong deputy mayor Sophie Tan and councillors Lana Formoso and Rhonda Garad also attended.