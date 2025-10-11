Looking Back

100 years ago

15 October 1925

Football Cub Ball

A large number of Dandenong and district residents attended the ball of the Dandenong Junior Football Club in the Town Hall on Thursday night, and were rewarded by an extremely pleasant and successful evening. The hall was well decorated with streamers in the club’s colors, red and blue, and the floor was in good order. A waltzing competition was held and caused much interest. During the evening Mr. H. Anderson, president of the club, presented Mr. W. Ryan with an inscribed silver teapot for being the most popular player in the club. Mr Ryan suitably acknowledged the gift and the gathering then gave three cheers and sang “For He’s a Jolly Good Fellow.” A first-class supper was provided by the ladies committee, and Mr. F. Randall was an efficient M.C. Splendid music was supplied by Messers Pow Bros.’ orchestra, Melbourne, who had to respond to numerous encores.

50 years ago

13 October 1975

COUPLES HOME SAVED

Berwick residents Betty and Norm Kirkham can keep their home! After months of turmoil and anxiety, Berwick Council decided not to support the compulsory acquisition of the 85-year-old home. Council voted almost unanimously to tell the Education Department it did not support the taking of the homes of Mr and Mrs Kirkham and Mrs Ross Hanna for Berwick High School. Councillor John Byron successfully moved this with the added words: “Council believes there is alternative land without houses within close proximity to the Berwick township.” The question now remains as to where the school / recreation complex will go and if it will be ready to start the 1977 school year.

20 years ago

10 October 2005

100 Years

Dandenong law firm Macpherson and Kelley celebrated its 100th year birthday last week. What began as a one-man operation in 1905 when Jefferey Macpherson bought the practice, became a thriving law practice with 120 employees. Mr Macpherson ran the business from the Royal Hotel on the corner of Foster and Lonsdale streets. Dandenong resident Charles Kelley joined as a partner a few years later, eventually running the business on his own after the death of Mr Macpherson in the 1930s. The business grew after WWII. Managing director Damian Paul said the firm went through a significant growth period in the 1970s and 80s. He has worked at the firm since he graduated from university in 1988 and said that the company looked forward to many more years serving the Dandenong community.

5 years ago

13 October 2020

Unhappy camper

City of Greater Dandenong local law officers have come under attack from “increasing levels of aggression” from homeless campers in Dandenong Park. In a recent incident, an officer took refuge in a vehicle after fleeing from a male who rushed at her in the park. The officer had been part of ongoing attempts to clear campers from the park. The male then, allegedly, punched the window, kicked the vehicle and threw a bike at the car. He was arrested and charged by police. Mayor Jim Memeti said the council had “no option” but to clear the park of camps – especially with extra state funding for housing homeless people in hotels during Covid-19. “Some of them don’t want to go.” Homelessness agency WAYSS’s CEO said often the campers were “street homeless for years” with “entrenched” issues like drug addiction and mental illness.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society