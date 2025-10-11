Perc.U.lations

A regular poetry and spoken word event including an open mic and a featured poet. Committed to featuring at least 50 per cent poets who identify as women or gender-diverse throughout the year.

– Saturday 11 October, 2pm- 3pm (poetry workshop), 3pm-5pm (open mic) at Kafe on Hemmings, 86 Hemmings Street, Dandenong; pay as you feel. Details: thesandandthefrog@gmail.com

Work ready skills

Free two-hour session to help you prepare for the workplace and thrive in your career. Learn to succeed in job interviews, build confidence and resilience, create a positive workplace, tackle bullying, set a growth mindset and change workplace culture for the better. Guest presenter is corporate consultant, CEO and author Dr Jamel Kaur Singh.

– Saturday 11 October, 5pm-7pm at House of Refuge, 25 Melverton Drive Hallam. Bookings: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/work-ready-skills-cq-tickets-1740583033709?aff=oddtdtcreator Details: 0426 254 647 or info@CulturalEducation.com.au

Deckchair Movies – Despicable Me 4 (PG)

– Saturday 11 October, 6pm-8.30pm at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale.

Diwali festival Lyndhurst

Enjoy a day of shared sweets, delicious food, and vibrant performances including folk dance and Punjabi Bhangra.

– Sunday 12 October 11am-3pm at 25 Boland Drive, Lyndhurst; free event. Details: casey.vic.gov.au/ageing-positively-festival

Diwali festival Dandenong

Festival of Lights with vibrant decorations, glowing diyas and stunning rangoli art. Spectacular firework show at 9pm.

– Sunday 12 October 4pm-9.30pm at Dandenong Park, Free event. Details: Manthan Parikh, 0449 523 400 or events.melbourne2019@gmail.com

Recycling tour

Come and visit the new Recycling Education Centre based at Cleanaway in Hallam. Learn what happens to your recycling once it leaves the kerb, and what goes into which bins at home. No parking at the site, shuttle bus running from Hallam Senior Citizens Centre.

– Monday 13 October 10am-1pm at Cleanaway Education Centre, 2 Princes Domain Drive, Hallam. Free event, bookings essential. Details: casey.vic.gov.au/ageing-positively-festival

Walking group

A relaxed, self-paced walk indoors, and a great way to stay active and social – rain or shine!

– Tuesday 14 October, 7.45am-8.45am at Endeavour Hills Shopping Centre, Matthew Flinders Avenue, Endeavour Hills (meet at Kmart entrance); free event. Details: casey.vic.gov.au/ageing-positively-festival

Laughing yoga

Boost your mood, relax your body and share a laugh in this workshop designed for seniors.

– Tuesday 14 October, 10.30am-11.30am at 225 Lonsdale Street, Dandenong; free event. Details: libraries.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/lib-seniors-festival

History of Dandenong Town Hall

The Place To Be: Dandenong Town Hall exhibition is celebrating 135 years of the iconic venue —now cherished as the Drum Theatre— which has stood as a cornerstone of local life. Explore its remarkable journey through photographs, fashion, stories, and shared memories.

– Mondays to Fridays, 10am-4pm from 15 October-20 February at Drum Theatre, 226 Lonsdale Street, Dandenong and Wednesdays and Thursdays 10am-2pm at Heritage Hill Museum and Historic Gardens (Benga), 66 McCrae Street, Dandenong; free event.

Creative mosaics

Create a beautiful mosaic tile for your home or garden over a three-week period. Learn essential techniques including design, glass cutting, tiling, and grouting. Participants must attend all three sessions.

– Wednesdays 15, 22 and 29 October, 9.30am-12pm at Endeavour Hills Neighbourhood Centre, 10 Raymond McMahon Boulevard, Endeavour Hills; free event. Bookings at casey.vic.gov.au/ageing-positively-festival

Slot-car racing

Relive childhood memories, share laughs, and enjoy the thrill of the track with fellow enthusiasts.

– Thursday 16 October, 10am-12pm at Mr Slot Car, 3/42-46 Hallam South Road, Hallam; free event. Details: casey.vic.gov.au/ageing-positively-festival

Start a vegie garden

Do you have a back yard that needs bit of tender care? Do you like home grown veggies on your plate? Learn how to start a vegetable garden at home and explore the beautiful plant display organised by the City of Greater Dandenong Horticulture team.

– Thursday 16 October, 10.30am-11.30am at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale; free event. Details: libraries.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/lib-seniors-festival

Myuna Farm walks

Join us for a walk around the Myuna Farm wetlands this Walktober. Free admission to Myuna Farm is included with your ticket.

– Thursdays during October, 11am-12pm at Myuna Farm, 182 Kidds Road, Doveton; free event

Seniors safety forum

Informative session hosted by Victoria Police, Elder Rights Australia and the City of Greater Dandenong, designed to support and empower our seniors in our community. Covers your rights in aged care, elder abuse, cyber scams, support services. Light morning tea provided.

– Thursday 16 October, 10am – 12pm at Springvale City Hall, 18 Grace Park Avenue, Springvale. Bookings essential: 8571 5556 or positiveageing@cgd.vic.gov.au

Noble Park Community Centre Art Show

A vibrant, multi-day exhibition featuring paintings, photography, and mixed media works by local artists. Our exhibition offers something for everyone: from casual browsers and art lovers to collectors and supporters of emerging talent. Accessible for people with disability.

– Friday 17 October 10am-4pm, Saturday 18 October 10am-6pm and Sunday 19 October 10am-4pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Ross Reserve, Noble Park; free event. Details: npccartshow.org

Tea and Tech

Learn about new technology over a cup of tea (or coffee). Learn more about how to use your mobile devices, how to make video calls with your family and how to connect with your friends from around the world through social media.

– Friday 17 October, 2.30pm-3.30pm at Springvale Community Hub; Wednesday 22 October, 2.30pm-3.30pm at Keysborough Community Hub, and Friday 31 October, 2.30pm-3.30pm at Dandenong Library. Free events, registration required. Details: libraries.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/lib-seniors-festival

Spring Fair

Ferris wheel, fun activities, live performances, food and beverage trucks, and plenty of lawn. Feel free to bring picnic gear. Note: no BYO alcohol or glass.

– Saturday 18 October, 10am-4pm at Keeley Park, Main Road, Clayton South; free event. Details: kingston.vic.gov.au/spring-fair

Afghan cultural event

Join Afghan and local communities to share culture, stories, music, food and build connections.

– Sunday 19 October 6pm-11.30pm at Endeavour Hills Neighbourhood Centre, 10 Raymond McMahon Boulevard, Endeavour Hills; free event. Details: casey.vic.gov.au/ageing-positively-festival

Make your keepsake calendar

Turn your treasured photographs to make a 12-month calendar online with the assistance of students from a local high school. Will be printed professionally for you to take home. Light refreshments provided.

– Monday 20 October 11am-12.30pm at Springvale Library, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale; free event. Details: libraries.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/lib-seniors-festival

Preserve precious garments

Discover the secrets to preserving your precious garments and heirlooms with textile conservator Larry Edwards. Bring along an item or photograph for discussion. Afternoon tea provided.

– Wednesday 22 October, 1.30pm at Heritage Hill Museum and Historic Gardens (Benga House), 66 McCrae Street, Dandenong; free event. Bookings required at greaterdandenong-events.bookable.net.au/#!/event-detail/ev_7e9b49ae959d441895ad868cf828c898

Choir concert

Cranbourne Chorale presents “Showtime”, a varied mix of music that will have you tapping your toes. A delicious afternoon tea will be served after the concert. A fantastic hamper will be raffled off.

– Sunday October 26, 2pm at Presbyterian Church, cnr Sladen and Russell streets, Cranbourne; adult $25, conc. $20, children under 12 $5. Tickets available at the door, or book on 0438 358 032 or Humanitix website.

WOW! Childrens exhibition

Amazing artwork created by grade 5 students from Dandenong West Primary School, guided by local artist, Abhijit Pal. Students reflected on their personal and family histories, cultural identities, and aspirations through drawing, writing, and mixed media.

– Mondays-Fridays 9am-5pm until 7 November at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove Springvale; free event.

Indoor Pickleball

Casual, indoor pickleball sessions. All equipment provided during this coach-free session.

– Mondays 7pm-8pm and Wednesdays 10am-11am at Olive Road Sporting Complex, 2 Frawley Road, Eumemmerring; free cost, or Sundays 12.30pm-2.30pm at Vickerman Building, Casey Stadium, Cranbourne; $6.20 for two hours. Bookings: trybooking.com/events/landing/1343237 (Olive Road) or 5996 6052 (Casey Stadium).

“WE” – Women’s Empowerment Workshops

Workshops designed to uplift and empower women from all backgrounds in a fun and supportive environment. Topics around personal welbeing such as Self Defence, Financial Independence, Bollywood dancing, Psychology and Japanese Ink Art.

– Wednesdays 10.30am-12.30pm at Paddy O’Donoghue Centre, 18-34 Buckley Street, Noble Park. Free event. Details: 0490 059 026 or kerry@adec.org.au

Register at https://forms.gle/XnfaMAUHPHqBYq5u5

Noble Park playgroup

Spend time with other parents, grandparents and guardians for social interaction as your children play. All families with children aged 0-5 are welcome no matter your circumstances, background or cultural identity. Please bring along a piece of fruit to share for afternoon tea, and watch as the kids enjoy our jumping castle, craft, library and numerous other toys.

– Wednesdays 9.30am at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $4 per session.

Laps & Lattes

Walk with a group around Ross Reserve to talk, stay fit, and enjoy a coffee and chat back at the Community Centre every Friday morning, a fun and social way to start the weekend.

– Fridays 9.30am at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; free event.

Free mental health support

Mental Health and Wellbeing Local are offering free support at the Springvale Community Hub if you would like to talk to someone about your mental health and wellbeing. For people aged 26 years and over. You don’t need a referral, Medicare card or visa. Interpreters available. Walk-ins welcome.

– Mondays, 10am to 2pm at Springvale Community Hub (Meeting Room 2), 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event. Details: 8908 1800 or dandenonglocal@mindaustralia.org.au

Multicultural Anxiety Support Group

Inclusive and confidential space for people of varying ethnic and cultural backgrounds who experience persistent anxiety. Regular meetings held online on Zoom, with friendly volunteers.

– First Monday of each month, 6pm-7.30pm. Free event, register at greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/multicultural-anxiety-support-group

Conversation Corner

The Conversation Corner is a safe space to share stories and build new connections. Anyone is welcome to join, no bookings required, and newcomers are welcome anytime.

– Wednesdays 1pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive. Free event.

All Abilities Garden

Become a part of the team that cultivates our brand new All Abilities Garden. You will plan, grow, and take care of the wonderful garden designed by members of the disability community for people of all abilities.

– Tuesdays 1pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive. Free event.

Sandown Probus

Are you retired or semi-retired and would like to stay engaged and connected with others? Come along and see if you would like to join Sandown Probus Club. Enjoy the opportunity to make new friends, expand your interests, participate in the variety of activities and hear guest speakers on a wide range of subjects.

– 2nd Monday of each month at Club Noble, Moodemere Street, Noble Park. Details: probussouthpacific.org/microsites/sandown or Marion, 0458 660 016.

Noble Park Probus

A warm invitation is extended to anyone in the local community who is aged 55 and over, not working full time to visit us with a view to becoming a member at Noble Park Combined Probus Club. Meets monthly for morning tea and an interesting guest speaker. Also special lunches, day trips and extended trips such as to Bright. We make sure we promote the Probus core values of ’Friendship, fellowship and fun’.

– first Monday of the month, 10am at Club Noble. Details: Roslyn, rgrassham07@gmail.com or 0410628249.

Dandenong senior activities

Dandenong over 60’s Club (but over 50s are welcome). Join us for fun and games.

– Mondays 1pm-4pm (except public holidays) at The Dandenong Club, cnr Stud and Heatherton roads. Details: Carol, 0431 755 466

Senior activities Keysborough

Keysborough & District Multicultural Senior Citizens Inc is an over 55s club with bingo on first, second and fourth Tuesday of the month ($3 entry and $1.50 per bingo book), live concerts with professional entertainers on third and fifth Tuesday of the month, line dancing on Wednesdays ($3 entry), Thursday ballroom dancing lessons (12.30pm-1pm) and ballroom dancing (1pm-3pm, $3 entry).

– 1pm-3pm Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Rowley Allan Reserve 352 Cheltenham Road Keysborough. Tea and coffee provided. Details: Julie, 0428 561 694.

Adult Exercise

Improve fitness and energy levels for good health and wellbeing at this adult exercise group class on Tuesdays and Thursdays. This is a self-paced, gentle aerobics class suitable for all levels.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am at Jan Wilson Community Centre, Halton Road, Noble Park North; $5 per session. No registrations required. Details: 8571 1436 or communityfacilities@cgd.vic.gov.au

Meditation and positive thinking

Learn how to make your mind your best friend through open-eyed meditation. Led by Bhavani Padmanabhan, these free sessions are open to all. Presented by Bakhtar Community Organisation and The Brahma Kumaris Organisation.

– Saturdays 2pm at 23-47 Gunns Road, Hallam. Registrations: 9703 2555 or 0403 551 596.

Weekly badminton

Adults welcome (Mondays 7pm-9pm) and ladies and retired (Wednesdays 12pm-2.30pm).

– Hallam Badminton Club, Frawley Road Recreation Reserve; $5.