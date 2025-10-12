Hundreds fill mosque for Seerah conference

A crowd of 1000 filled the Keysborough Turkish Islamic & Cultural Centre for the 5th Annual Seerah Conference (Mawlid) on 21 September.

Hosted by the Zaylai Qadiri Tariqah, the conference honoured and reflected on the life and legacy of Prophet Muhammad.

Leading Islamic figures, dignitaries and leaders from around Australia and the world attended the speeches, recitations and lectures.

They included the host Shaykh Zainuddin Abdulrahman Zyka, who is the head of the Zaylai’ Qadiri Tariqah Organisation and imam of the Islamic Association Mosque in Melbourne.

World-renowned Munshid Shaykh Mansour Zaietar from Damascas, Syria presented a moving nasheed performance with a group from Sydney.

Greater Dandenong mayor Jim Memeti, Turkiye administrative and social affairs attache Prof Dr Harun Isik and Egyptian Ministry of Religious Affairs representative Shaykh Alaa Elzokm al-Azhari, were among a long list of dignitaries.

“The Seerah, the noble biography of the Prophet, is far more than history,” Cr Memeti said.

“It is a living guide for hearts, for societies. His life shines with timeless principles that speak to every human being,”

The event highlighted the Prophet’s example of mercy, compassion, and guidance for humanity, an event spokesperson said.

“Beyond the lectures and performances, the conference fostered a spirit of togetherness, drawing people from diverse cultural and national backgrounds.

“Many described the gathering as a moment of spiritual upliftment and community bonding.”

The Seerah Conference was organized by the Zaylai Qadiri Tariqah, which hosts programs on spiritual growth, education, and community service.