Dragons, myths brought to life

by Jensy Callimootoo

Heather Wilson will be one of the many talented artists across the South-East opening her studio doors next weekend as part of the Casey Council’s 2025 Open Studios weekend.

Visitors are able to take free self-guided tours through diverse studios, workshops and galleries and get the chance to watch live demonstrations and engage creatively with a range of artistic mediums.

Wilson, an experienced art teacher of 26 years, will be showcasing her unique and intricate collection of ceramics, inspired by her own pets and mythical creatures like dragons.

In the last four years, Wilson has taken part in different exhibitions, demonstrating various thematic pieces including a collection inspired by fishes and another inspired by Alice in Wonderland as part of its 125 year anniversary.

And despite some of the pieces being challenging, she describes some of her favourite pieces as being “the most difficult”, including a Siamese fighting fish which had multiple entangled attachments.

Another challenging yet precious piece was from the Alice in Wonderland collection.

“I made the caterpillar on the mushroom smoking the hookah, and technically that was very difficult to make,” she said.

The passionate artist retired four years ago and now has more time to work on her medium but she still indulges in other fine art skills like drawing, painting and photography.

“I love drawing, but I like the tactile sensation you get from a material,” Wilson said

“Clay is my one love, I think I like making things in three dimensions.” she said.

This will be Wilson’s second year taking part in the open studios event, where last year, visitors were able to explore both her ceramic display and work area and ask any questions about her creations.

Heather Wilson Ceramics’s open studio will be taking place at 210 Belgrave-Hallam Road in Narre Warren.

The Open Studios weekend will also be held at several locations across the South East, including Garage 35 Art Studio at Buckley Street, Noble Park and Janet Matthews Studio at Tom Gearon Court, Narre Warren North.

Studios will be open from 10am to 4pm on Saturday 25 October and Sunday 26 October. Details: casey.vic.gov.au/events/open-studios-weekend-2025