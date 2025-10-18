Discobility marks 26 years of inclusion

By Violet Li

For more than a quarter of a century, Discobility has been lighting up Cranbourne with music, laughter, and connection.

On Wednesday 8 October, the community came together to celebrate Discobility’s 26th anniversary.

The dancefloor at The Factory in Cranbourne East came alive, as 65 people with disability and their carers joined in the fun at the disco designed to promote self-expression, connection, and inclusion through music and movement.

The dancefloor was full of energy as City of Casey Mayor Cr Stefan Koomen joined participants on the floor, alongside Deputy Mayor Cr Melinda Ambros, Cr Gary Rowe, Cr Carolyn Eaves, and Casey’s joint Citizens of the Year, Anthony Hanna and Antonia Arfaras.

This year marks the 26th anniversary of the much-loved program.

Founder John Zammit said the idea began with a simple belief: everyone deserves to dance.

“It’s all about inclusion,” he said.

“It’s all about people with disabilities who feel like they can be secluded from everything else. Now our motto that we have is that everybody deserves to dance.

“Just because you have a disability doesn’t mean you can’t achieve anything in life. Everybody deserves to dance.

“We started it all to do more of a range of movements to help them with their movements and everything, and social interaction.”

When Discobility first started, only about a dozen people attended the weekly sessions. Today, more than 400 participants take part each week across four days.

The program, which began in Cranbourne, has grown purely through word-of-mouth.

Among the long-time regulars is Daniel, who has been part of Discobility for about 16 years.

Mr Zammit recalled a heartfelt letter Daniel once sent, saying that at Discobility, “people see me as a person, not as someone in a wheelchair.”

Discobility sessions are held every Monday and Wednesday at The Factory in Cranbourne East.

Each Discobility session helps participants develop a wide range of functions, including joint and muscle exercise, muscle strength, range of motion, and oral-motor skills, all within a fun, inclusive environment.