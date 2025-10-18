Looking Back

100 years ago

22 October 1925

Mechanic’s Institute

From the monthly meeting, Mr R.A.Titcher presiding

CORRESPONDENCE

From Secretary Dandenong Oddfellows’ Lodge, directing attention to the disgraceful condition of the lodge room, and asking for better consideration in this respect. There were insufficient chairs provided and those in the room were dilapidated, and one of the usual tables was missing. Existing conditions were neither creditable to the lodge, nor the institute. – Secretary to reply to the affect that attention would be given to the request.

50 years ago

20 October 1975

Tony Greig to visit

England cricket captain Tony Greig will visit Dandenong on Wednesday – to attend a sportsman’s night at the Windsor and make a personal appearance at Walton’s store. Greig will “team” with former Australian captain Ian Chappell, former English speedster Frank Tyson and jockey John Letts. The evening has been organised by the Dandenong Football Club and tickets are $15 all-inclusive. Greig will be at Waltons at 2.30pm when those visiting the store will have the opportunity to win a bat autographed by Greig.

20 years ago

17 October 2005

Mental Matters

Walk spotlights psychological health

Co-star of the television hit comedy Kath and Kim, Peter Rowsthorn, had a personal interest in taking part in Dandenong’s annual Mental Health Doesn’t Discriminate. What About You? community walk. Rowsthorn, who plays Brett, the long-suffering husband of Kim, led the walk of more than 1000 people through central Dandenong. The actor said he was one of many to know people afflicted with mental illness. His friends, Crowded House drummer Paul Hester and actor mate Mick Cummings, took their lives. “We have got to try and front it (mental illness) and address it.” Rowthorn led the walk from Dandenong Park to the Dandenong Market.

5 years ago

20 October 2020

A colourful back-to-school

St Anthony’s Primary School students were given a colourful welcome back to classrooms on 12 October. Staff, including principal Patrika Rowley, dressed up brightly for morning car park duty – the first since Covid lockdowns closed schools in August. On went the bubble machines as students walked through flags, balloons, streamers and welcome signs. As they settled in, welcome back treats and student ‘survival kits’ awaited them. “It was to congratulate them for all their hard work during remote and online learning and to celebrate being back at school together,” Ms Rowley said. “The school grounds were once again filled with extremely excited students with big smiles on their faces.” Excited students and staff were adjusting well to the new Covid-safe hygiene procedures, she said.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society