October brims with celebration

by Roz Blades AM

Well what a pleasure to be asked to present messages of hope on behalf of the interfaith network.

Firstly, G’mar chatima tovah is the greeting for Yom Kipper from 1-2 October 2025.

This is the religion’s holiest day of the year.

The name itself comes itself from the Holy Day of Atonement.

Yom Kippur concludes the 10 days of repentance with new years celebration on Rosh Hashanah.

Sukkot was from 6-13 October 2025.

This is a most joyful seven-day festival where people dwell in temporary huts called Sukkahs to commemorate the 40 years the Israelites wandered in the desert.

We expose ourselves to the elements in greenery covered huts commemorating the sheltering of our people as they travelled from Egypt to the promised land.

Coming after the high holiday, Sukkot is a time of joy and happiness.

The first two days are Yom Tov, where work is forbidden, candles are lit in the evening and festive meals are preceded with the Kiddush and contain challah dipped in honey.

Shmini Atzeret and Simchat Torah was from October 13-16 2025.

These holidays immediately follow Sukkot with Shmini Atzeret being the 8th day of assembly and Simchat Torah celebrating the completion of the annual Torah reading cycle.

Simchat Torah is a component of the biblical jewish holiday of Shemini Atzeret which follows immediately after the festival of Sukkot in the month of Tishrei.

October certainly is a celebratory time for us and I am delighted to share this with all of you.

These regular annual celebrations give us all hope for the future. There is much to look forward to.

Enquiries regarding the Interfaith Network, City of Greater Dandenong: administration@interfaithnetwork.org.au or 8774 7662.

Visit interfaithnetwork.org.au