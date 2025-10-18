Noble Park Community Centre Art Show

A vibrant, multi-day exhibition featuring paintings, photography, and mixed media works by local artists. Our exhibition offers something for everyone: from casual browsers and art lovers to collectors and supporters of emerging talent. Accessible for people with disability.

– Saturday 18 October 10am-6pm and Sunday 19 October 10am-4pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Ross Reserve, Noble Park; free event. Details: npccartshow.org

Spring Fair

Ferris wheel, fun activities, live performances, food and beverage trucks, and plenty of lawn. Feel free to bring picnic gear. Note: no BYO alcohol or glass.

– Saturday 18 October, 10am-4pm at Keeley Park, Main Road, Clayton South; free event. Details: kingston.vic.gov.au/spring-fair

Alex Wilkie Reserve open day

Take a ranger-guided or self-guided tour along the Nature Trail following the interpretive signage that meanders through stunning bushland.

– Sunday 19 October, 10am-5pm at Alex Wilkie Nature Reserve, Mackay Street, Springvale South; free event.

Diwali at Dandenong Market

Celebrate the Festival of Lights through food, music, dance and cultural celebration. Festive treats include laddoos, rasmalai and kaju katli as well as savoury favourites – chole bhature, samosas and chaats.

– Sunday 19 October, 10am-3pm at southern carpark, Dandenong Market, cnr Clow and Cleeland streets, Dandenong; free event.

Womens health awareness

From pelvic pain to menopause, fertility to contraception, and everything in between—we’re bringing together a panel of leading specialist doctors and allied health professionals to cover the topics that matter most to you.

– Sunday 19 October, 2pm-6pm at Menzies Hall, 41 Menzies Avenue, Dandenong North; free event. Bookings: app.orgnyse.com.au/317/womens-health

Afghan cultural event

Join Afghan and local communities to share culture, stories, music, food and build connections.

– Sunday 19 October 6pm-11.30pm at Endeavour Hills Neighbourhood Centre, 10 Raymond McMahon Boulevard, Endeavour Hills; free event. Details: casey.vic.gov.au/ageing-positively-festival

Make your keepsake calendar

Turn your treasured photographs to make a 12-month calendar online with the assistance of students from a local high school. Will be printed professionally for you to take home. Light refreshments provided.

– Monday 20 October 11am-12.30pm at Springvale Library, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale; free event. Details: libraries.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/lib-seniors-festival

Preserve precious garments

Discover the secrets to preserving your precious garments and heirlooms with textile conservator Larry Edwards. Bring along an item or photograph for discussion. Afternoon tea provided.

– Wednesday 22 October, 1.30pm at Heritage Hill Museum and Historic Gardens (Benga House), 66 McCrae Street, Dandenong; free event. Bookings required at greaterdandenong-events.bookable.net.au/#!/event-detail/ev_7e9b49ae959d441895ad868cf828c898

Tea and Tech

Learn about new technology over a cup of tea (or coffee). Learn more about how to use your mobile devices, how to make video calls with your family and how to connect with your friends from around the world through social media.

– Wednesday 22 October, 2.30pm-3.30pm at Keysborough Community Hub, and Friday 31 October, 2.30pm-3.30pm at Dandenong Library. Free events, registration required. Details: libraries.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/lib-seniors-festival

Safe online surfing

Stay safe online, learn more about scams and how to keep your identity secure.

– Friday 24 October 10.30am-11.30am at 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale; free event. Details: libraries.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/lib-seniors-festival

Open Studios weekend

Take a free, self-guided tour through the studios, workshops, galleries and gardens of an array of talented artists and makers hailing from across the south east region. Includes Garage 35 Art Studio – 35F Buckley Street, Noble Park and Janet Matthews Studio – 6 Tom Gearon Court, Narre Warren North.

– Saturday 25 October and Sunday 26 October, 10am-4pm at various locations. Details: casey.vic.gov.au/events/open-studios-weekend-2025

Art premiere

Celebrate the Australian premiere of Ibrahim Ahmed’s evocative new exhibition, Amidst the Absence, A Present is Felt. Includes conversation with the artist, performance, DJ set and refreshments.

– Saturday 25 October, 6pm-9pm at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, cnr Walker and Robinson streets, Dandenong; free event. Bookings essential at greaterdandenong-events.bookable.net.au/#!/event-detail/ev_8a4ce685730f458a863d59470d42c15a

Choir concert

Cranbourne Chorale presents “Showtime”, a varied mix of music that will have you tapping your toes. A delicious afternoon tea will be served after the concert. A fantastic hamper will be raffled off.

– Sunday 26 October, 2pm at Presbyterian Church, cnr Sladen and Russell streets, Cranbourne; adult $25, conc. $20, children under 12 $5. Tickets available at the door, or book on 0438 358 032 or Humanitix website.

Mosaic art workshop

Learn the essentials of mosaic-making in this fun, hands-on workshop. No experience needed.

– Tuesday 28 October at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale; free event. Details: libraries.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/lib-seniors-festival

Conversation with Ibrahim Ahmed

Join acclaimed artist Ibrahim Ahmed for an intimate evening of art and storytelling. After the talk, walk together to Vespertine Gardens to ‘plant’ a personal or professional seed of intention, a simple, reflective offering led by Ibrahim.

– Tuesday 28 October, 6pm-9pm at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, cnr Walker and, Robinson Street, Dandenong; free event. Bookings essential at greaterdandenong-events.bookable.net.au/#!/event-detail/ev_bdba680500234df0926b8b97b14ae9ff

Age is just an attitude

Uplifting and energising session with TV personality Carol O’Halloran, a true pioneer in health, wellness, and positive ageing.

– Wednesday 29 October 10.30am-12.30pm at Lexington Gardens 114 Westall Road, Springvale; free event. Details: keyton.com.au/home/events/lexington-gardens-age-is-an-attitude

Start a vegie garden

Come join with us to learn how to start a vegetable garden at home and explore the beautiful plant display. Organised by the City of Greater Dandenong Horticulture team.

– Thursday 30 October 10.30am-11.30am at Dandenong Library, 225 Lonsdale Street, Dandenong; free event. Details: libraries.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/lib-seniors-festival

Finger food feast

Come together for a finger food feast and enjoy Hoffmanns Duo performing covers of the classics.

– Thursday 30 October 12pm-2pm at Reveal Church, 2-8 Gleneagles Drive, Endeavour Hills; $10. Details: casey.vic.gov.au/ageing-positively-festival

Open Studios

Maker Space is an Arts Access Victoria program for young deaf and disabled artists. They have made Halloween themed sculptures with paper pulp. Enjoy live music from Beyond Rhythm. Gluten free, nut free and vegan catering options. Auslan interpretation on request.

– Friday 31 October, 12pm-3pm at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, cnr Walker and Robinson streets, Dandenong; free event. Details: artsaccess.com.au/whats-on/maker-space-dandenong-open-studio

Community lunch for carers

Hosted by the Lynbrook Friendly Carers Group, this free lunch brings carers together for good food, great company, and a few fun games. Bookings are essential.

– Friday 31 October 11am-2pm at Lynbrook Community Centre, 2 Harris Street,Lynbrook; free event. Details: casey.vic.gov.au/ageing-positively-festival

Wellness for Men

Each week discover new opportunities to develop new skills and share stories, developing meaningful connections with other men. Weekly new topics with occasional guest speakers, some of these nights including BBQ or pizza nights.

– Wednesdays 7pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park. Details: socialplanet.com.au/activity/view?id=39653

G’Day English

Learn English you’ll actually use in daily life here in Australia – the kind of language you hear at the shops, at work, with neighbours, or down at the footy. The goal is to help you feel at home in Australia – not just with grammar and vocabulary, but with the rhythm, expressions, and culture of Aussie English.

– Thursdays 6:30pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park. Details: socialplanet.com.au/activity/view?id=41022

History of Dandenong Town Hall

The Place To Be: Dandenong Town Hall exhibition is celebrating 135 years of the iconic venue —now cherished as the Drum Theatre— which has stood as a cornerstone of local life. Explore its remarkable journey through photographs, fashion, stories, and shared memories.

– Mondays to Fridays, 10am-4pm from 15 October-20 February at Drum Theatre, 226 Lonsdale Street, Dandenong and Wednesdays and Thursdays 10am-2pm at Heritage Hill Museum and Historic Gardens (Benga), 66 McCrae Street, Dandenong; free event.

Myuna Farm walks

Join us for a walk around the Myuna Farm wetlands this Walktober. Free admission to Myuna Farm is included with your ticket.

– Thursdays during October, 11am-12pm at Myuna Farm, 182 Kidds Road, Doveton; free event

WOW! Childrens exhibition

Amazing artwork created by grade 5 students from Dandenong West Primary School, guided by local artist, Abhijit Pal. Students reflected on their personal and family histories, cultural identities, and aspirations through drawing, writing, and mixed media.

– Mondays-Fridays 9am-5pm until 7 November at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove Springvale; free event.

Indoor Pickleball

Casual, indoor pickleball sessions. All equipment provided during this coach-free session.

– Mondays 7pm-8pm and Wednesdays 10am-11am at Olive Road Sporting Complex, 2 Frawley Road, Eumemmerring; free cost, or Sundays 12.30pm-2.30pm at Vickerman Building, Casey Stadium, Cranbourne; $6.20 for two hours. Bookings: trybooking.com/events/landing/1343237 (Olive Road) or 5996 6052 (Casey Stadium).

“WE” – Women’s Empowerment Workshops

Workshops designed to uplift and empower women from all backgrounds in a fun and supportive environment. Topics around personal welbeing such as Self Defence, Financial Independence, Bollywood dancing, Psychology and Japanese Ink Art.

– Wednesdays 10.30am-12.30pm at Paddy O’Donoghue Centre, 18-34 Buckley Street, Noble Park. Free event. Details: 0490 059 026 or kerry@adec.org.au

Register at https://forms.gle/XnfaMAUHPHqBYq5u5

Noble Park playgroup

Spend time with other parents, grandparents and guardians for social interaction as your children play. All families with children aged 0-5 are welcome no matter your circumstances, background or cultural identity. Please bring along a piece of fruit to share for afternoon tea, and watch as the kids enjoy our jumping castle, craft, library and numerous other toys.

– Wednesdays 9.30am at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $4 per session.

Laps & Lattes

Walk with a group around Ross Reserve to talk, stay fit, and enjoy a coffee and chat back at the Community Centre every Friday morning, a fun and social way to start the weekend.

– Fridays 9.30am at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; free event.

Free mental health support

Mental Health and Wellbeing Local are offering free support at the Springvale Community Hub if you would like to talk to someone about your mental health and wellbeing. For people aged 26 years and over. You don’t need a referral, Medicare card or visa. Interpreters available. Walk-ins welcome.

– Mondays, 10am to 2pm at Springvale Community Hub (Meeting Room 2), 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event. Details: 8908 1800 or dandenonglocal@mindaustralia.org.au

Multicultural Anxiety Support Group

Inclusive and confidential space for people of varying ethnic and cultural backgrounds who experience persistent anxiety. Regular meetings held online on Zoom, with friendly volunteers.

– First Monday of each month, 6pm-7.30pm. Free event, register at greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/multicultural-anxiety-support-group

Conversation Corner

The Conversation Corner is a safe space to share stories and build new connections. Anyone is welcome to join, no bookings required, and newcomers are welcome anytime.

– Wednesdays 1pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive. Free event.

All Abilities Garden

Become a part of the team that cultivates our brand new All Abilities Garden. You will plan, grow, and take care of the wonderful garden designed by members of the disability community for people of all abilities.

– Tuesdays 1pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive. Free event.

Sandown Probus

Are you retired or semi-retired and would like to stay engaged and connected with others? Come along and see if you would like to join Sandown Probus Club. Enjoy the opportunity to make new friends, expand your interests, participate in the variety of activities and hear guest speakers on a wide range of subjects.

– 2nd Monday of each month at Club Noble, Moodemere Street, Noble Park. Details: probussouthpacific.org/microsites/sandown or Marion, 0458 660 016.

Noble Park Probus

A warm invitation is extended to anyone in the local community who is aged 55 and over, not working full time to visit us with a view to becoming a member at Noble Park Combined Probus Club. Meets monthly for morning tea and an interesting guest speaker. Also special lunches, day trips and extended trips such as to Bright. We make sure we promote the Probus core values of ’Friendship, fellowship and fun’.

– first Monday of the month, 10am at Club Noble. Details: Roslyn, rgrassham07@gmail.com or 0410628249.

Dandenong senior activities

Dandenong over 60’s Club (but over 50s are welcome). Join us for fun and games.

– Mondays 1pm-4pm (except public holidays) at The Dandenong Club, cnr Stud and Heatherton roads. Details: Carol, 0431 755 466

Senior activities Keysborough

Keysborough & District Multicultural Senior Citizens Inc is an over 55s club with bingo on first, second and fourth Tuesday of the month ($3 entry and $1.50 per bingo book), live concerts with professional entertainers on third and fifth Tuesday of the month, line dancing on Wednesdays ($3 entry), Thursday ballroom dancing lessons (12.30pm-1pm) and ballroom dancing (1pm-3pm, $3 entry).

– 1pm-3pm Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Rowley Allan Reserve 352 Cheltenham Road Keysborough. Tea and coffee provided. Details: Julie, 0428 561 694.

Adult Exercise

Improve fitness and energy levels for good health and wellbeing at this adult exercise group class on Tuesdays and Thursdays. This is a self-paced, gentle aerobics class suitable for all levels.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am at Jan Wilson Community Centre, Halton Road, Noble Park North; $5 per session. No registrations required. Details: 8571 1436 or communityfacilities@cgd.vic.gov.au

Meditation and positive thinking

Learn how to make your mind your best friend through open-eyed meditation. Led by Bhavani Padmanabhan, these free sessions are open to all. Presented by Bakhtar Community Organisation and The Brahma Kumaris Organisation.

– Saturdays 2pm at 23-47 Gunns Road, Hallam. Registrations: 9703 2555 or 0403 551 596.

Weekly badminton

Adults welcome (Mondays 7pm-9pm) and ladies and retired (Wednesdays 12pm-2.30pm).

– Hallam Badminton Club, Frawley Road Recreation Reserve; $5.