Dazzling displays at 20th art show

Art show schools coordinator Gaye Guest with the vibrant display from Sirius College – Keysborough Campus. (Rob Carew: 510822)

Home-grown creativity was on proud display at the annual Noble Park Community Centre Art Show last weekend.

This year marked 20 years of local art – including from local school students, aged care residents and all-abilities artists.

This year, Sue Jarvis won the open section with her painting Oromo Woman. John Wade was runner-up.

Students from Sirius College’s Keysborough campus took out best schools display for their dazzling works, followed by St Elizabeth’s Primary School.

This year, the community art show won the inaugural ‘Outstanding Contribution to the Arts’ award at the Greater Dandenong Australia Day Awards.

It showcases 2D works such as painting, photography and mixed media by both emerging and established artists.

