Dress to impress at Springvale Spooktacular

Get your most grisly gear and frightful frocks set for the inaugural Halloween Spooktacular in Springvale.

The outdoor event was designed for and by young people aged 12-25 as an inclusive, family-friendly way to celebrate Halloween.

Live youth performances, food stalls, free activities, a costume competition and a spooky airbrush tattoo stall are part of the fun.

The event was organised by Greater Dandenong Youth and Family with young people from the Greater Dandenong Amplify Youth Committee (formerly known as FReeZA).

Halloween Spooktacular is at Springvale Community Hub, 18 Grace Park Avenue Springvale on Friday 31 October 4.30pm-7.30pm. For young people aged 12-25, and their friends and family. Details: youth.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/halloween-spooktacular