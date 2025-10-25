Art to Gobo lights

by Jensy Callimootoo

Year nine and ten students from Cranbourne Secondary College have had the opportunity to showcase their vibrant and colourful artwork through gobo lights at Clydesdale Square in Cranbourne.

Assisted by Artist-in-resident at Emerging Arts Hub, their assorted paintings of different concepts like a burger and flower vase have been displayed through a ray of lights, paraded across buildings.

This new initiative aims to improve public safety and develop the ongoing work of Casey’s Community Safety and Visual Arts endeavours.

City of Casey Mayor, Stefan Koomen says the student-made artwork is an essential contribution to maintaining the quality and character of the community in Cranbourne, “allowing them to connect, thrive and feel proud of where they live”.

“Projects like the revitalisation of Clydesdale Square reflect our commitment to building a city that is safe, inclusive, and where everyone feels a sense of belonging,” he said.

“From Casey Fields to Bunjil Place, and now here in Cranbourne, we’re delivering on our Council Plan and long-term community vision to be a connected, innovative and resilient city.”

The Gobo light installations will be available to the public from October 30 at 6:30 pm each evening.