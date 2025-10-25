Looking Back

100 years ago

29 October 1925

Dandenong Cemetery

A deputation of trustees of the Dandenong cemetery was introduced to the council by Cr. Butler, with a request for assistance. Mr. F. Singleton, secretary to the trustees, said the matter was important. The trustees employed a sextant for 4 ½ days a week, and it cost about 186 pounds a year for maintenance of the cemetery, while revenue this year was about 80 pounds. The trustees did not wish to come cap in hand to the council, but they looked at the cemetery as a public institution. There was very deep sentiment in the matter, and many of the old pioneers were buried in the cemetery. Unless the trustees got assistance, they could not maintain the cemetery as it should be maintained. They suggested a subsidy of 50 pounds and hoped the council would show practical sympathy. The president considered the plea a very good one, and the cemetery should be kept in order, in honour of the dead and respect for the feelings of the living. The council would go carefully into the matter, and would give all the assistance it could,

50 years ago

27 October 1975

Bridge holds up station

Yarraman Railway Station will begin operating as soon as the overhead footbridge is ready. Mr Lind, Member for Dandenong, said in State Parliament last week the railway was a matter of urgency for the Dandenong Electorate. “One of my constituents told me that she had reached 50 years of age waiting for the station and hopes she will not have to wait another 50 years.” The local paper (The Journal) reports that the non-provision of the footbridge is causing the delay and is the difference between the Yarraman station being ready and the Seaford Station being ready. The Minister for Transport, Mr Meagher said: “The Yarraman Station would have been operating by now, but for the fact that the contractor went bankrupt like many others recently. Unlike Seaford Station, or Kananook Station, which is the correct title, Yarraman Station is an island platform. The moment the footbridge is ready, the station will be open for traffic and I hope this will be in the near future.”

20 years ago

24 October 2005

Sizzling Siddle has his state chance

Dandenong paceman, Peter Siddle was selected in Victoria’s squad for the ING Cup one-day game against WA played in Perth yesterday. The 21-year-old became only the third player to gain selection after paceman Will Carr – now playing for Berwick and Cameron White – now playing for Richmond and was discovered by the Panthers as a raw-boned 15-year-old from Bairnsdale. Club President, Michael Findlay, said Siddle, who was recruited from Morwell, reckoned it was his niggling line and length that caught the eyes of the Victorian selectors.

5 years ago

27 October 2020

Trees’ last stand

Residents of a Noble Park housing estate feel duped after developers were given VCAT’s green light to bulldoze “the only trees in the village”. Homeowners say they they’d bought into the 158-dwelling Yarraman Village in 2016 after a salesperson indicated that the stand of mature river red gum trees would remain. Shawna Laviss said “I feel the greed of the developers and the bottom line of money has been put before the environment and the people of the community.” To add insult to injury, Ms Laviss was among nine formal objectors but wasn’t notified of the VCAT hearing. “As a result of Covid, the case was suspended and that was the last I heard until the shock news of the ruling yesterday,” she said. The developer The Village Building Company denies making representations to prospective buyers that it would retain the trees.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society