Golden memories at Cup trophy tour

By Jensy Callimootoo

The golden Melbourne Cup trophy made its rounds at Casey Manor Aged Care Home in Narre Warren as part of the upcoming Melbourne Cup in November.

Resident Robert Proberts, 79, who is a former trainer and breeder of racehorses, had always dreamt of touching the Melbourne Cup, and was finally able to do so last Friday.

“Having spent time training horses for the Melbourne Cup, this feels like a dream come true, and I’m so excited to be part of it,” said Robert.

Jacinta Jarutis, Community Engagement Manager, Medical & Aged Care Group (MACG), said that it was a special moment for the residents at Casey Manor.

“Moments like this remind us how important it is to bring our residents and the wider community together, as well as celebrate the stories that make each resident who they are,” she said.

“There’s a great sense of community spirit here today.“