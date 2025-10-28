Relay for Life spirit shines through rain

By Violet Li

The 2025 Relay for Life went ahead in high spirits despite the rain, bringing together hundreds of participants who helped raise more than $121,000 for cancer research and support.

More than 550 locals participated in the event from the night of Saturday 25 October to the morning of Sunday 26 October, relaying overnight.

Among them was Pakenham local Rhonda Luxford, who has been part of the event for 22 years and had the honour of cutting the ribbon to officially open this year’s program at Casey Fields.

Rhonda’s journey with Relay for Life began after she was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer in 2002 and endured seven months of chemotherapy.

About two years later, she joined her first Relay and never stopped.

“Being a survivor gave me the determination to fight back, to do the best I can, to help others, and pay back,” she said.

“I don’t think I’ll ever stop, because it means so much to me.

“I just want to raise money for research and hope that we can help others.”

Over two decades, Rhonda has raised tens of thousands of dollars and seen the event evolve from a small walk into one of the region’s most anticipated fundraisers.

“People are so kind,” she said.

Rhonda hoped to see the event continue to grow, as she noted that things slowed down after Covid.

“Everybody’s life goes on, and their life has changed,” she said.

“We’ve got to build it back up now, and I’ll keep going till either it stops or I can’t do it anymore.”

Relay for Life is a Cancer Council community fundraising challenge raising vital funds for Cancer Council’s prevention, research, information and support services.

It’s also an opportunity to recognise and celebrate local cancer survivors, including those going through a cancer experience and their carers; honour and remember loved ones lost; and fight back against cancer.