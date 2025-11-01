Calling the Pilgrims of Hope

by Anita Davine, Catholic faith and member of Greater Dandenong Interfaith Network

As Pilgrims of Hope, we are called …

To walk with open hearts,

To journey with faith,

To trust that the path before us

Is guided by divine love.

As Pilgrims of Hope, we are called …

To be bearers of love,

Lifting the weary, embracing the broken,

Creating spaces where all may belong.

As Pilgrims of Hope, we are called …

To be voices of compassion,

Speaking truth in love,

Advocating for the vulnerable,

Defending the dignity of every person.

As Pilgrims of Hope, we are called …

To uphold justice,

Walking alongside the forgotten,

Offering mercy where there is pain,

And courage where there is fear.

To light in the darkness,

Healing where there is suffering,

Advocating for peace where there is division,

Igniting hope where despair lingers.

As Pilgrims of Hope, we are called …

To teach with wisdom and patience,

Nurturing minds, awakening hearts,

Inspiring curiosity and wonder,

For the gift of knowledge and truth.

As Pilgrims of Hope, we are called …

To serve with humility,

Knowing that in the giving, we receive,

That in the offering, we are blessed,

That in the caring, we are also held.

Amen

[With permission of Mary Aikenhead]

