Local retreat

Open Gardens Victoria is introducing its new private garden filled with colourful native plants and a flowing creek that also offers a 360- degree view from the highest point of Narre Warren East.

Perfect for a picturesque morning or afternoon and restoring a connection with nature, the garden, named Nakari, lies within a 21-acre property designed by Phillip Johnson in acknowledgment and preservation of the Australian habitat.

Johnson is an award winning landscaper, who most recently took home the trophy for ‘Most Outstanding New Park Project’ for his work at the Chelsea Australian Garden Olinda and in 2013 was the first Australian to win the Gold medal and Best in Show at the Royal Horticultural Society London Chelsea Flower Show.

The landscaper is now internationally recognised but ideas are still climate-focused and based in “habitat driven designs”.

His esteemed work across Australia works to exude the principles of biodiversity and aims to encompass the feelings of being at a retreat while instilling a sense of belonging to the land.

“Nature has inspired me since I was a kid, and with Nakari, we wanted to channel that wonder into a garden that feels wild, functional, and truly Australian, but focused on the immediate threat of climate change,” says Johnson.

Johnson created the sanctuary as a sustainable garden, with the capabilities of being enjoyed for years to come and will facilitate guided tours about his ideas throughout the open day.

“It’s a space designed to harvest water, nurture wildlife, and evolve with the seasons. But most of all, to help people fall back in love with nature.”

Nakari, on 470 Berwick Road Narre Warren East VIC 3804, will be open to the public on Saturday 22 November and Sunday 23 November, from 10am to 4:30pm.

Tickets are available on opengardensvictoria.org.au