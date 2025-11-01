Looking Back

100 years ago

5 November 1925

Picnic Incident

Several picnic parties from other suburbs visited Dandenong on Tuesday, and one nearly had a tragedy. William Clayton, 10 years of age, who was with a party from Malvern Sunday School, was playing with some mates on the bank of the Dandenong Creek, near the park, when the bank gave way, and he fell into the water. Two other lads about 12 years of age, went to his aid, but he pulled them down, and they became exhausted. Another lad dived into the water and after a short struggle with Clayton, got him back to the bank. Clayton was unconscious, but was soon brought round by Dr Taylor, after which he was taken to a private hospital and made a good recovery.

50 years ago

6 November 1975

Birds are tops!

Budgerigars and canaries are at present “booming” according to cage bird experts and this year’s section at the Dandenong Show is expected to be the best ever. Mr Gadsden, who has been an official in the section for many years said the Show would cater for all varieties of “man’s feathered friends” and pigeons would also be very strong. He said “in times of chaos such as our country and the world is experiencing, people who breed birds not only find relaxation, but give pleasure to friends, neighbours. anyone coming in contact with their pets. The beauty of breeding cage birds is that the hobby is rewarding and fulfilling to all age-groups, be it a boy of seven with his first pair of budgies, or an expert with his champion bred canary.”

20 years ago

7 November 2005

Alleged intruder killed in struggle with house owner

‘Self-defence’

A 19-year-old Narre Warren man was in the secure ward of St Vincent’s hospital while police waited to interview him over a bungled house burglary in which his alleged accomplice was killed last week. Police were expected to make an application to interview the man over the incident at a house in Arnold Street Noble Park. The man and another man, 23, allegedly forced their way into the house armed with a samurai sword and a gun. The men tied up and assaulted the home owner and his partner, whilst making demands for cash. The male home-owner broke free and overpowered one of the intruders, fatally wounding the 23-year-old with his sword while forcing the Narre Warren man to flee the scene with cuts to his arms and legs. Speaking to the media at the scene, Detective Stephen McIntyre said it was unlikely that the intended victim would be charged. “At this stage, we believe he was defending himself.”

5 years ago

3 November 2020

Dishing up lunch relief

Police officers, Rotarians and parishioners are teaming up to give away about 100 take-away lunches each Monday in Dandenong. Since Covid’s second wave, there’s been a steady increase in meals served to people in need at St James Anglican Church, volunteer and Rotarian Leanne Byron said. The Rotary club has also supplied swags and blankets to the church for people sleeping rough, and has also provided groceries for food parcels at Dandenong based charity Cornerstone and Springvale Benevolent Society since stage 4 restrictions. Throughout Covid, Springvale Benevolent Society have provided fresh produce and grocery boxes for families who do not receive Centrelink benefits and also to individuals and families who request assistance due to loss of employment or changed circumstances during the Covid crisis.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society