Give blood

One in three people in Greater Dandenong will need blood. Donors can register to give blood at a Red Cross pop-up centre in central Dandenong.

– Monday 3 November – Friday 7 November at St Mary’s Community Centre, New Street, Dandenong. Register at lifeblood.com.au/donor-centre/vic/dandenong-pop-up-donor-centre.

Carers walk

A relaxing walk for carers of people with disability, older person or mental illness. Coffee/tea and biscuits after the walk.

– first Thursday of the month (next 6 November) 9.45am for a 10am start at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; free event. Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/carers-walking-group

Chana chaat workshop

Experience the bold flavours of Pakistan’s street food scene in this hands-on Chana Chaat workshop with Kanwal Lashari, a fashion designer turned food storyteller from Lahore. This event is a collaboration with Free to Feed and Libraries at Dusk. Ages 16+

– Thursday 6 November, 6.30pm-8pm at Springvale Library, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale; free event. Register at greaterdandenong-events.bookable.net.au/#!/event-detail/ev_089b4e1507ef4280a14b0c4f0db154b7

Dandy Show 2025

A fun-filled, family-friendly day out with livestock, animal nursery, Black Snake Wildlife display, arts, crafts, horticulture, cookery, show jumping, dog high jump, flying disc dogs, showbags, rides and food trucks. Fireworks 9pm on Saturday night.

– Saturday 8 November 9am-9pm and Sunday 9 November 9am-4pm at Greaves Reserve, 2-20 Bennet Street Dandenong. Tickets: dandyshow.com.au/tickets

Springvale Urban Harvest

Come along to swap excess homegrown produce and gardening extras and meet like-minded growers in the area. Supported by The Greater Dandenong Seed Library and the Springvale Community Hub Clothes Swap.

– Second Saturday of the month (next 8 November) 1pm-3pm at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event.

Clothes swap

Community members are invited to contribute up to 10 items of clothing, shoes and/or accessories. All items must be clean, in good condition and ready to display on the day.

– Saturday 8 November, 1pm-3pm at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event. Details: Zoe, mohlz@icloud.com

Fresh Cuts: short films and animations

Short films and looping animations by Swinburne University’s 2025 Screen and Media students, alongside captivating works from the global LoopdeLoop animation challenge.

– Saturday 8 November, 2pm-4pm at Harmony Square, 225 Lonsdale Street, Dandenong; free event. Registrations required at greaterdandenong-events.bookable.net.au/#!/event-detail/ev_5b752ff68f5748bfb1a4bb12ff571294

Perc.U.lations

A regular poetry and spoken word event including an open mic and a featured poet. Committed to featuring at least 50 per cent poets who identify as women or gender-diverse throughout the year.

– Second Saturday of the month (next 8 November), 2pm- 3pm (poetry workshop), 3pm-5pm (open mic) at Kafe on Hemmings, 86 Hemmings Street, Dandenong; pay as you feel. Details: thesandandthefrog@gmail.com

Drum architectural talk

Explore the story behind The Drum’s bold redesign as architect Virginia Ross will discuss design priorities, heritage considerations and challenges and reveals how heritage and modernity collide. Afternoon tea provided.

– Thursday 13 November, 1.30pm at Drum Theatre, cnr Lonsdale and Walker streets, Dandenong; free event. Registrations essential at greaterdandenong-events.bookable.net.au/#!/event-detail/ev_48c04088d579406ea0226e660c48e9d3

Remembrance Day

Remembrance Day 2025 Services in Dandenong and Noble Park.

– Tuesday 11 November, services start 11am at Pillars of Freedom, Clow Street/Palm Plaza, Dandenong and at Noble Park memorial, cnr Mons Parade and Heatherton Road, Noble Park.

Pollinator Night

Learn about and take a close-up look at our pollinators, big and small. Includes a Myuna Farm train ride to the grey-headed flying fox wetland colony, planting a seed and making an insect hotel. Optional dress code – dress up as a pollinator such as a bee, bird, butterfly, bat, possum and lorikeet.

– Thursday 13 November 4.30pm-6.30pm at Myuna Farm, Kidds Road Doveton; free event. Register: trybooking.com/DGQCU

Cultural Sketch

Artist/s talk about their lived experiences as artists, as participants sketch and draw the presenters, their favourite objects, the music, or respond creatively to the stories being shared. No experience needed. Ages 18+, alcohol and refreshments served.

– Thursday 13 November, 6pm-8pm at The Castle, 61 Princes Highway, Dandenong; free event. Registrations required at greaterdandenong-events.bookable.net.au/#!/event-detail/ev_28df2be468d6459395b77cb3d1791bfc

Reuse and Recycle Drop Off Day

The event gives you the opportunity to get rid of any larger unwanted household goods suitable for donating or electronic and household goods suitable for recycling. To avoid missing out, it is highly recommended for resident to attend as early as possible.

– Saturday 15 November 8am-1pm at Greaves Reserve, 20 Bennet Street, Dandenong. Free event. Details: 8571 1000 or greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/recycle-day

Street Feast

Sizzling grills and freshly baked delights, from Italian paninis and fried pasta to souvlaki, Polish dumplings, loaded pitas, loukoumades, gelato, and more. Live DJ.

– Saturday 15 November, 10am-3pm at Dandenong Market (Southern Carpark), cnrClow and Cleeland streets, Dandenong; free entry.

Alex Wilkie Reserve open day

Take a ranger-guided or self-guided tour along the Nature Trail following the interpretive signage that meanders through stunning bushland.

– Sunday 16 November, 10am-5pm at Alex Wilkie Nature Reserve, Mackay Street, Springvale South; free event.

Unscripted Voices Against Racism

Interactive event with Melbourne Playback Theatre, who will bring real stories of racism to life through powerful, improvised performance, followed by open forum. Hosted by Wellsprings for Women with the City of Greater Dandenong.

– Thursday 20 November 2.30pm – 5pm at The Castle, 61 Princes Highway, Dandenong. Bookings: events.humanitix.com/unscripted-voices-against-racism/tickets

Bunjil Place Christmas Market

Up to 60 stalls with delightful stocking fillers and unique Christmas gifts. Live music, roving entertainment, food trucks, licensed bar and the lighting of the Bunjil Place Christmas tree at 8pm.

– Saturday 29 November 3pm–9pm at Bunjil Place Plaza; free entry. Stall items and food at vendor prices.

Wellness for Men

Each week discover new opportunities to develop new skills and share stories, developing meaningful connections with other men. Weekly new topics with occasional guest speakers, some of these nights including BBQ or pizza nights.

– Wednesdays 7pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park. Details: socialplanet.com.au/activity/view?id=39653

G’Day English

Learn English you’ll actually use in daily life here in Australia – the kind of language you hear at the shops, at work, with neighbours, or down at the footy. The goal is to help you feel at home in Australia – not just with grammar and vocabulary, but with the rhythm, expressions, and culture of Aussie English.

– Thursdays 6:30pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park. Details: socialplanet.com.au/activity/view?id=41022

History of Dandenong Town Hall

The Place To Be: Dandenong Town Hall exhibition is celebrating 135 years of the iconic venue —now cherished as the Drum Theatre— which has stood as a cornerstone of local life. Explore its remarkable journey through photographs, fashion, stories, and shared memories.

– Mondays to Fridays, 10am-4pm from 15 October-20 February at Drum Theatre, 226 Lonsdale Street, Dandenong and Wednesdays and Thursdays 10am-2pm at Heritage Hill Museum and Historic Gardens (Benga), 66 McCrae Street, Dandenong; free event.

Myuna Farm walks

Join us for a walk around the Myuna Farm wetlands this Walktober. Free admission to Myuna Farm is included with your ticket.

– Thursdays during October, 11am-12pm at Myuna Farm, 182 Kidds Road, Doveton; free event

WOW! Childrens exhibition

Amazing artwork created by grade 5 students from Dandenong West Primary School, guided by local artist, Abhijit Pal. Students reflected on their personal and family histories, cultural identities, and aspirations through drawing, writing, and mixed media.

– Mondays-Fridays 9am-5pm until 7 November at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove Springvale; free event.

Indoor Pickleball

Casual, indoor pickleball sessions. All equipment provided during this coach-free session.

– Mondays 7pm-8pm and Wednesdays 10am-11am at Olive Road Sporting Complex, 2 Frawley Road, Eumemmerring; free cost, or Sundays 12.30pm-2.30pm at Vickerman Building, Casey Stadium, Cranbourne; $6.20 for two hours. Bookings: trybooking.com/events/landing/1343237 (Olive Road) or 5996 6052 (Casey Stadium).

“WE” – Women’s Empowerment Workshops

Workshops designed to uplift and empower women from all backgrounds in a fun and supportive environment. Topics around personal welbeing such as Self Defence, Financial Independence, Bollywood dancing, Psychology and Japanese Ink Art.

– Wednesdays 10.30am-12.30pm at Paddy O’Donoghue Centre, 18-34 Buckley Street, Noble Park. Free event. Details: 0490 059 026 or kerry@adec.org.au

Register at https://forms.gle/XnfaMAUHPHqBYq5u5

Noble Park playgroup

Spend time with other parents, grandparents and guardians for social interaction as your children play. All families with children aged 0-5 are welcome no matter your circumstances, background or cultural identity. Please bring along a piece of fruit to share for afternoon tea, and watch as the kids enjoy our jumping castle, craft, library and numerous other toys.

– Wednesdays 9.30am at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $4 per session.

Laps & Lattes

Walk with a group around Ross Reserve to talk, stay fit, and enjoy a coffee and chat back at the Community Centre every Friday morning, a fun and social way to start the weekend.

– Fridays 9.30am at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; free event.

Free mental health support

Mental Health and Wellbeing Local are offering free support at the Springvale Community Hub if you would like to talk to someone about your mental health and wellbeing. For people aged 26 years and over. You don’t need a referral, Medicare card or visa. Interpreters available. Walk-ins welcome.

– Mondays, 10am to 2pm at Springvale Community Hub (Meeting Room 2), 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event. Details: 8908 1800 or dandenonglocal@mindaustralia.org.au

Multicultural Anxiety Support Group

Inclusive and confidential space for people of varying ethnic and cultural backgrounds who experience persistent anxiety. Regular meetings held online on Zoom, with friendly volunteers.

– First Monday of each month, 6pm-7.30pm. Free event, register at greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/multicultural-anxiety-support-group

Conversation Corner

The Conversation Corner is a safe space to share stories and build new connections. Anyone is welcome to join, no bookings required, and newcomers are welcome anytime.

– Wednesdays 1pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive. Free event.

All Abilities Garden

Become a part of the team that cultivates our brand new All Abilities Garden. You will plan, grow, and take care of the wonderful garden designed by members of the disability community for people of all abilities.

– Tuesdays 1pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive. Free event.

Sandown Probus

Are you retired or semi-retired and would like to stay engaged and connected with others? Come along and see if you would like to join Sandown Probus Club. Enjoy the opportunity to make new friends, expand your interests, participate in the variety of activities and hear guest speakers on a wide range of subjects.

– 2nd Monday of each month at Club Noble, Moodemere Street, Noble Park. Details: probussouthpacific.org/microsites/sandown or Marion, 0458 660 016.

Noble Park Probus

A warm invitation is extended to anyone in the local community who is aged 55 and over, not working full time to visit us with a view to becoming a member at Noble Park Combined Probus Club. Meets monthly for morning tea and an interesting guest speaker. Also special lunches, day trips and extended trips such as to Bright. We make sure we promote the Probus core values of ’Friendship, fellowship and fun’.

– first Monday of the month, 10am at Club Noble. Details: Roslyn, rgrassham07@gmail.com or 0410628249.

Dandenong senior activities

Dandenong over 60’s Club (but over 50s are welcome). Join us for fun and games.

– Mondays 1pm-4pm (except public holidays) at The Dandenong Club, cnr Stud and Heatherton roads. Details: Carol, 0431 755 466

Senior activities Keysborough

Keysborough & District Multicultural Senior Citizens Inc is an over 55s club with bingo on first, second and fourth Tuesday of the month ($3 entry and $1.50 per bingo book), live concerts with professional entertainers on third and fifth Tuesday of the month, line dancing on Wednesdays ($3 entry), Thursday ballroom dancing lessons (12.30pm-1pm) and ballroom dancing (1pm-3pm, $3 entry).

– 1pm-3pm Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Rowley Allan Reserve 352 Cheltenham Road Keysborough. Tea and coffee provided. Details: Julie, 0428 561 694.

Adult Exercise

Improve fitness and energy levels for good health and wellbeing at this adult exercise group class on Tuesdays and Thursdays. This is a self-paced, gentle aerobics class suitable for all levels.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am at Jan Wilson Community Centre, Halton Road, Noble Park North; $5 per session. No registrations required. Details: 8571 1436 or communityfacilities@cgd.vic.gov.au

Meditation and positive thinking

Learn how to make your mind your best friend through open-eyed meditation. Led by Bhavani Padmanabhan, these free sessions are open to all. Presented by Bakhtar Community Organisation and The Brahma Kumaris Organisation.

– Saturdays 2pm at 23-47 Gunns Road, Hallam. Registrations: 9703 2555 or 0403 551 596.

Weekly badminton

Adults welcome (Mondays 7pm-9pm) and ladies and retired (Wednesdays 12pm-2.30pm).

– Hallam Badminton Club, Frawley Road Recreation Reserve; $5.