Casey’s Spring into Summer initiative

This November, as the weather warms up and the flowers bloom, the City of Casey is bringing an array of spring and summer activities right to our doorsteps.

Casey’s Spring into Summer program is a free initiative that aims to get the community moving and help them get outdoors after a rough and cold winter.

The activities are intended to be enjoyed by all ages, no matter their interest or physical abilities.

Ranging from pickleball, mum and baby yoga, silent disco at the stunning Wilson Botanic Park or a parkrun — there’s something for everyone.

Mayor Cr Stefan Koomen, says that the November program is a great way to kickstart a healthier lifestyle over the summer.

“It’s about having fun while moving your body, no matter your fitness level,” he said.

“Spring into Summer makes it easy and affordable for Casey residents to get active, connect with others, and enjoy the outdoors.”

The first activity will begin on 1 November and lasts until 29 November.

For more information, go to casey.vic.gov.au/spring-into-summer