Around 400 people came together to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Lynbrook Community Centre on Saturday 25 October.

The milestone event showcased the diversity and spirit of Lynbrook, with cultural performances, interactive stalls, and community group displays filling the centre with colour and energy.

Families, friends, and neighbours of all ages joined in the celebration.

Since opening its doors in 2014, the centre has evolved to meet emerging needs, developing partnerships, expanding programs, and creating spaces that respond to the way residents live, work, and connect.

The centre has forged strong relationships with organisations including the University of the Third Age (U3A), the Southern Migrant and Refugee Centre, and the Victorian Afghan Associations Network.

Over the past decade, the centre has also undergone several upgrades, including the addition of indoor and outdoor play spaces, a business pod for flexible work and study, and an expanded meeting room for larger gatherings.

Volunteers have also played a crucial role in the centre’s development, helping create a welcoming environment.

City of Casey Mayor Cr Stefan Koomen said the 10-year anniversary celebration was a fitting tribute to the centre’s enduring impact.

“The Lynbrook Community Centre’s 10-Year Anniversary Open Day was a celebration of connection, culture and community spirit, highlighting the centre’s vital role in enriching the lives of residents across the City of Casey,” he said.

“It was heartwarming to see our community come together in such a joyful and inclusive way.

“The performances and stalls reflected the rich diversity of Lynbrook, from children’s dance groups and cultural drumming to tabletop gaming, book clubs, gardening and crafting. Here’s to the next 10 years of connection and community.”

Volunteers have also played a crucial role in the centre’s success, helping create an environment where everyone feels welcome and valued.