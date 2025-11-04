by Jensy Callimootoo

As part of Casey Council’s commitment to encouraging faith-led respect and inclusion, various religious communities came together on 20 of October for the Multifaith Network Afternoon Tea at Bunjil Place.

Over the afternoon event, multiple faith leaders and community members from different organisations like — Ahmadiyya Muslim Association of Victoria, Holy Trinity Church and the Casey Multifaith Network — had the opportunity to collaborate in active conversations on ways to strengthen understanding and collaboration.

In attendance, Mayor Cr Stefan Koomen, recognised the crucial role faith communities have in promoting unity and inclusion in the region.

He also said the afternoon was a “wonderful opportunity” for the attendees and council to connect, “share ideas and build new relationships”.

“Casey is home to more than 400,000 people from around 150 different cultural backgrounds and that’s something really special,” he said.

“Our diversity is one of our biggest strengths and something we can all be proud of.”