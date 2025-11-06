Spooktacular night in Lynbrook

DANDENONG STAR JOURNAL
Sisters Elena and Alicia.

Lynbrook was bursting with Halloween spirit on Friday 31 October, as families turned out in spectacular style for the Lynbrook Residents Association’s Halloween celebration.

Despite a last-minute venue change due to weather, the Lynbrook Community Centre came to the rescue, hosting an unforgettable evening of games, music, and plenty of sweet treats.

From Edward Scissorhands and Wednesday Addams to unicorns, zombies, kangaroos, and La Catrina–inspired costumes, the centre was filled with colour, creativity, and community cheer.

