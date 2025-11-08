Looking Back

100 years ago

12 November 2025

[ADVERTISEMENT]

Everybody Suffers when the Strike Agitators Rule.

COMMUNISTS AIM IS TO KEEP THE STRIKE SPIRIT ALIVE

The producers of Victoria are losing thousands of pounds through the communist-directed British Seamen’s Strike. When producers lose the whole community suffers. Every wage-earner is affected. Labor is honeycombed by the communists, who openly preach the abolition of private ownership of property. Stamp out Communism by returning the Government with a majority in both houses.

Vote Thus:

2 Beardsworth

1 BRUCE

50 years ago

10 November 1975

Church ‘boost’ to tourism

A church built in Dandenong according to the traditional Russian orthodox style would be a worthy tourist attraction and an asset to the municipality. Rev Fr. Michael Protopopov of the Russian Orthodox Cathedral in Melbourne said this when commenting on the refusal by Dandenong Council and the Board of Works of the Dandenong Russian community’s application to build a church for its people. He added “Rev Safronoff is quite correct when he wrote to Dandenong Council stating the church is part of life in the Russian Community. They cannot live without their church. The issue involved is really quite simple. This parish comprising 150 families wish to build a permanent church in true Russian Orthodox style, in which they could continue to glorify God in the manner of their fathers.”

20 years ago

14 November 2005

SOUTH PARK

Ex-sewerage plant to become retail precinct.

A disused Melbourne Water sewerage site in Dandenong South is set to become the jewel in the city’s crown. The State Government has pledged $150 million to develop the land into a commercial and residential hub. Major Projects Minister, John Lenders announced that the 180-hectare site off Kirkham Road would be transformed to a picturesque retail precinct with nearby housing, wetlands and open space near Dandenong Creek. The project will be run in joint partnership with Melbourne Water and government development body VicUrban, which is already responsible for the $92 million Revitalising Central Dandenong project. The project’s timeline will remain unclear until contamination at the site is cleared by Melbourne Water.

5 years ago

10 November 2020

Housing plan for Maralinga Primary

A further step has been taken to turn the former Maralinga Primary School site into housing. The State Government, which owns the site, will seek to rezone the 9 Maralinga Avenue site as a Neighbourhood Residential Zone. According to the proposal, the Government will not rezone and sell its portion of the adjoining Chandler Reserve. Bryan Hunter, who has led the Maralinga Community Garden project in Chandler Reserve, hoped the sell-off didn’t mean “lots of townhouses over my back fence.” After the school closed in 2014, the Department declared the site surplus to its needs and the building were demolished in 2017.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society