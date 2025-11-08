Sharing the light

by Numan Seyit, of Islamic faith and IFN member

Hope is a light in a dark tunnel.

Sometimes it’s only you that can see it.

Hope should not be selfish, though.

It should be spread throughout, wherein we act not as just a receiver of that light, but rather a mirror, to reflect it towards those around us.

Some people have never tried looking towards that light.

Some have heard of it but never had the chance to see it.

As an Australian Muslim, one with the opportunity that many Muslims around the world pray for everyday, it is my duty to understand that I have that light.

It is my responsibility now to share that light with the people around me, to show that dark times are temporary and all it can take is a little bit of hope to make it through hard times.

I want to be the hope for the Muslim community in Australia.

I believe that there is a need for more Muslims within the interfaith dialogue.

People who are not ashamed to show their Islamic faith for what it is in a respectful and cooperative manner.

I aim to be a voice for Australian Muslims that allow for members of the public to realise the truth about Islam and clear their misconceptions.

I believe my character, now as a volunteer with the IFN, can shine a light towards those who are still asking questions or are confused.

I also have hope in social media; its power is so pervasive, so widespread – like a window that all can see through.

I wish to utilise it to the best of my ability in creating a more harmonious society.

As a young person, I believe it can act as a tool towards bringing other youth to engage in effective interfaith dialogue, as well.

As a young Muslim Australian, I carry hope in my heart, woven from the threads of faith, resilience and unity.

Our diverse communities stand as a testament to the beauty of coexistence, where every voice matters and every heart beats with purpose.

Despite challenges, we rise together, guided by our values of compassion, respect, and understanding.

Hope is in the laughter of friends from different backgrounds, in the kindness of strangers, and in the dreams we nurture for a brighter tomorrow.

We are the bridge between cultures, the storytellers of our shared humanity, and the builders of a future filled with peace and promise.

Together, with faith and determination, we shape a world where hope always shines brighter than fear.

